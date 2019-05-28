Five Minnesotans are among hundreds of kids from around the nation and a handful of other countries competing Tuesday in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Representing Minnesota among more than 562 competitors at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center just outside the nation’s capital: Gavin Starr, of Lester Prairie; Hannah Moddes, of Baxter; Neha Thawani Nanda, of Austin; Alayna Vogel of Le Sueur; and Annika Kim, of Woodbury.

The youngsters, ages 7 to 15 ranging from first to eighth grade, began their week Monday with a multiple-choice test and are taking the stage one by one Tuesday in hopes of ending up on stage for Thursday’s finals, which will be broadcast live that night on ESPN.

The first-place prize is $50,000, but in the event of a tie, the co-champions would split the first- and second-place money and take home $37,500 apiece.

The winner also receives a Merriam-Webster reference library and $2,500. The champ also travels to New York for an appearance on TV’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and also a visit to Hollywood for a segment on ABC-TV’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

More than 11 million students participated months ago in classroom and school bees before advancing to local bees that were coordinated by news media outlets, community organizations and universities.

The National Spelling Bee started in 1925 with nine contestants. Minnesota has had one national champion, Sean Conley, of Shakopee, in 2001.

Karthik Nemmani, 14, of McKinney, Texas, won the 2018 bee after correctly spelling “koinonia.”