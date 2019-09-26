Fall Colors Starting to Pop!



Take a look at the beautiful picture below out of the Jay Cooke State Park area from Anoma Weerasinghe. The picture was taken a week ago, which showed quite a bit of leaves already on the ground. Things are really starting to look pretty and it's going to get even better over the coming weeks.

Fall Color Update

Here's the latest fall color report from the MN DNR. Note that there is quite a bit of orange across the northeastern MN, which indicates 50% to 75% peak color. Interestingly, there is even a spot in far southern MN reporting the same thing!

Typical Peak Color Across the State According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities have to wait until late September/mid October. It's hard to believe, but fall colors will be here before you know it! ______________________________________________________________________________ How Does Weather Effect the Leaves? Did you know that weather has a big impact on the fall color? Weather conditions that are either too wet or too dry can lead to premature displays or even dull, muted color displays. The best weather would be a warm, wet summer that gives way to sunny, cool fall days. Read more below: ______________________________________________________________________________ Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition - September 23rd

"Warm weather followed by rain towards the weekend allowed for 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 22, 2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The much warmer than normal temperatures across Minnesota aided crop development in a much needed way. Harvest progress was made for most crops, but was limited due to rain towards the end of the week. Small grain harvest is nearing completion, while other crops are slowly starting to be harvested as farmers await drier conditions. Corn dented or beyond was 75 percent, 16 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Eight percent of corn was mature, 19 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind normal. Corn harvested for silage reached 21 percent this week, 13 days behind average. Corn condition was rated 55 percent good to excellent, rising slightly from the previous week. Seventy-five percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, 9 days behind last year and 1 week behind the average. Thirty-six percent of soybeans have begun dropping leaves, 10 days behind last year and 1 week behind normal. Soybean condition remained steady at 55 percent good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week."



Friday Weather Outlook Weather conditions on Friday will be fairly chilly across the region with high temps only warming into the 50s and 60s across the state. Note that these readings will be nearly -5F to -10F below average, especially over the northern half of the state. There will also be areas of more widespread showers and storms across the southern half of the state during the first half of the day.

Comfy Dewpoints Friday Dewpoints across the region on Friday will be very comfortable as they hover in the 40s and lower 50s. Note that dewpoint readings were in the lower 70s last Friday and Saturday, so it'll feel much nicer than it did back then!

Weather Outlook AM Friday to AM Saturday The weather outlook from AM Friday to AM Saturday shows a quick moving storm system pushing through the Upper Midwest. This system will be responsible for rain chances early Friday, but it appears that most of us will dry out with clearing skies PM Friday into AM Saturday.

Late Weekend Storm Saturday should be a fairly dry and quiet day across the region, but take a look at the next system that will likely move through Sunday and Monday. It's a fairly waterlogged storm system that could produce heavier rainfall amounts in some locations. Stay tuned!

Precipitation Potential Through the Middle of Next Week Weather conditions over the next 5 to 7 days looks pretty active across the Upper Midwest. According to NOAA's WPC, there is a chance that some 1" to 2"+ rainfall amounts could fall across the region as several different storm systems blow through. It does appear that some of the heaviest precipitation will fall to our south, but heavier precipitation potential will still be possible across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Average First Frosts of the Season Nearing...

Average First Frosts of the Season Nearing...

Looking back at the last 30 years of data at the MSP Airport, the average first frost (32F or colder) is October 12th, which is less than 1 month from now! The earliest was on September 20th back in 1991, but the latest was November 18th in 2016. Last year, our first frost was on October 11th.

Soggy September So Far...

It certainly has been a wet start to September. In fact, many locations around the state and around the region are running several inches above average. Green Bay, WI has had more than 8" of rain so far this month, which is by far the wettest September on record! Rochester, MN is currently at there 6th wettest September on record.

3rd Wettest Start to Any Year on Record at the MSP Airport

It certainly has been a wet go of things across the Upper Midwest this year. In fact, the Twin Cities has had 34.47" of precipitation this year, which is the 3rd wettest start to any year on record (through September 26th). The top spot through that date belongs to 1892, when 35.09" of precipitation fell through that date. By the way, if we didn't see anymore precipitation through the rest of the year, this would be the 22nd wettest year on record at the MSP Airport.