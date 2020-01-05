Less Wind Monday - Temperatures Tumble Tuesday

Quick Wintry Start To Sunday

As we went through the morning hours Sunday, a batch of wintry precipitation moved through portions of the state, allowing some light freezing rain and sleet to slick up the roadways. Officially 0.01" of precipitation fell at the MSP airport, reported as both freezing rain and sleet.

Here's what the ground looked like in Maple Grove, courtesy of my wife Rebecca. You can see the icy coating that the precipitation brought to the region.

Then Sunday Got Windy!

Behind the precipitation, strong winds swept across the state. Particularly out in western Minnesota a few 50 mph wind gusts were reported. We saw wind gusts of 52 mph in both Park Rapids and New Ulm. There was also a peak gust of 54 mph at Flag Island. The peak wind gust at MSP airport was 44 mph at 12:16 PM.

More Wind Expected Tuesday

While there will be a lull in the strong winds Monday, they'll increase across the region out of the northwest once again Tuesday. We could see wind gusts up to around 30 mph across the state. This will help usher in some colder air throughout the day, with dropping temperatures expected.

Snow Season Update

As we head through the first few days of January, we're still technically above average in the Twin Cities when it comes to snow so far this snow season. Through Saturday we had picked up 25.6" at MSP airport, which is 2.3" above average and still the 25th snowiest start to the season on record. Brainerd was sitting just under a foot above average. Meanwhile, Duluth's 56.7" so far is still 20.2" above average and sitting at the eighth snowiest start to the snow season. Both Rochester and International Falls were reporting below-average snowfall, but by less than 3" in both locations.

The latest snow depth map produced by the MN DNR last Thursday still showed at least 18" of snow on the ground across portions of northern Minnesota. Itasca State Park reported 20" of snow depth, with 30" on the ground at Jay Cooke State Park and 20-22" at Gooseberry State Park. You can view the latest snow depth information from the MN DNR by clicking here.

Less Wind Monday - Temperatures Tumble Tuesday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

There’s no nice way of putting this: we’re entering what is the coldest time of the year on average. Our average high at MSP bottoms out at 23F between the 6th and 18th, with the average low dipping between the 9th and 25th to 7F.

During the cold heart of winter, it feels right to become a bit sedentary. Outdoor activities get replaced with indoor ones like diving under a fleece blanket and binge-watching your favorites. However, there are still many things to get out and do in the cold. For example, my wife, mother-in-law, and I did a candlelight walk near Little Falls Saturday evening. Find ways to embrace the cold (I tell myself that several times each winter) - the warmth will be back soon enough.

After a blustery Sunday, the wind won’t be as much of a factor today. Some light snow could fall Monday Night into early Tuesday. Another chance of precipitation - potentially a rain/snow mix - moves in as we head into Thursday. In between those systems cooler air filters south with falling temps and breezy conditions Tuesday.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: AM sun, PM clouds. Wake up 22. High 33. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy. Falling temps. AM snowflake? Wake up 21. High 24. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind WNW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds quickly increase. Wake up 1. High 20. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind ESE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warmer. Light rain/snow showers. Wake up 17. High 36. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy start. Sun returns in the afternoon. Wake up 12. High 22. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Calm day. Mainly sunny skies. Wake up 3. High 17. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with some snow showers. Wake up 10. High 24. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

This Day in Weather History

January 6th

1942: The temperature rises from 32 below zero to 41 above in 24 hours in Pipestone.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

January 6th

Average High: 23F (Record: 49F set in 1900)

Average Low: 8F (Record: -27F set in 1912)

Average Precipitation: 0.03" (Record: 0.40" set in 1967)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 5.2" set in 1932)

Record Snow Depth: 20" in 1969

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 6th

Sunrise: 7:51 AM

Sunset: 4:46 PM

*Length Of Day: 8 hours, 55 minutes and 49 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 10 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 9 Hours Of Daylight? January 10th (9 hours, 1 minute, and 13 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 6th (7:51 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: January 18th (5:01 PM)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Mainly sunny skies to a mix of clouds and sun are expected across the state as we head through Monday. A few snow showers will be possible in northwestern Minnesota in the evening. Highs will be in the 20s across the northern half of the state, climbing in the 30s across southern Minnesota.

Highs across the state on Monday will be 5-15 degrees above average on Monday with those highs in the 20s and 30s. The average high for January 6th in the Twin Cities is 23F.

We'll start out the morning with mainly sunny skies in the Twin Cities, but clouds will start to filter in as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the low 20s as kids head to the bus stop, climbing into the mid-30s during the late afternoon

This week will feature a lot of up and down temperatures. Highs Tuesday will be set early in the day with temperatures falling during the day on the back of strong winds. Highs will only be in the low 20s Wednesday before quickly climbing back into the 30s with a rain/snow mix Thursday. Temperatures drop back into the 20s once again Friday.

As we head into the third week of January we'll have to watch temperatures closely as models are indicating a cold snap reaching the upper Midwest.

National Weather Forecast

As we head through the first Monday of 2020, rain and snow will continue to impact portions of the Northwest. An area of low pressure moving through southern Canada will bring the chance of snow showers by the evening to portions of the upper Midwest. Another area of low pressure will bring snow chances to New England.

Feet of snow is expected to fall across the Cascades and northern Rockies as we head through the next several days. Meanwhile, some of the heaviest rain will be along the Pacific Northwest coast, with tallies of 3"+ possible.

