In recent years, hospitals and medical centers across the country have stopped selling sugar-sweetened beverages in an effort to reduce obesity and diabetes.

Now a new study carried out at the University of California, San Francisco, has documented the health effect of a soda sales ban on its employees. Ten months after a sales ban went into effect, UCSF workers who tended to drink a lot of sugary beverages had cut their daily intake by about half.

By the end of the study period, they had, on average, reduced their waist sizes and belly fat, though they did not see any changes in their body mass index. Those who cut back on sugary beverages also tended to see improvements in insulin resistance, a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.

The research, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, is the first peer-reviewed study to examine whether a workplace sales ban on sugary drinks could lead to reduced consumption of the beverages and improve employee health.

"This was an intervention that was easy to implement," said Elissa Epel, an author of the study and director of the Aging, Metabolism, and Emotions Center at UCSF. "It's promising because it shows that an environmental change can help people over the long run, particularly those who are consuming large amounts of sugary beverages, and possibly even lead to a reduction in their risk of cardiometabolic disease."

Health authorities say that Americans have gotten fatter because they are consuming too many calories of all kinds. But some experts have singled out the role of added sugar consumption, which rose more than 30% between 1977 and 2010.

The sale of sugar-sweetened beverages is banned at the University of California, San Francisco.

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, sports drinks, fruit punches, sodas and other sweetened drinks are the single largest source of calories and added sugar in the American diet and "a major contributor to the obesity epidemic." Large studies have linked them to an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and premature death.

Critics point out that obesity rates have continued to rise even though consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages in America has fallen in the past 16 years. About half of all adults consume sugary drinks on any given day, down from roughly 62% in 2003.

Large beverage companies like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and the Dr Pepper Snapple Group are also offering many more drinks that have low or no calories. More than half the beverages they sell today contain no sugar, said William Dermody, a spokesman for the American Beverage Association.

Concerns about sugar have prompted at least 30 medical centers nationwide to stop selling sugary drinks. Sales bans have been somewhat less controversial than soda taxes, which have had mixed results.

UCSF, a health sciences center with more than 24,000 employees, carried out its sales ban in 2015. The university removed all sugar-sweetened beverages from cafeterias, food trucks and vending machines.

To examine the effect of the sales ban, the researchers recruited a diverse group of 214 campus employees and then followed them, regularly taking blood samples and measuring things like their weight, soda intake and waist sizes.