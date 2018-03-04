ACAPULCO, Mexico — Lesia Tsurenko successfully defended her Mexico Open title Saturday night, rallying to beat Stefanie Voegele 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

The 28-year-old Tsurenko, from the Ukraine, won her fourth WTA Tour title and first since her victory last year at Princess Mundo Imperial.

"It's such a special tournament for me," Tsurenko said during the trophy ceremony wearing the traditional champion's sombrero. "It was amazing."

Seeded seventh in the hard-court event, she was three points from losing the match in the second set in the match that took 2 hours, 45 minutes.

"Stefanie, it was an unbelievable match," Tsurenko said. "It was almost three hours. We both were nervy and we were still fighting to the end. Thanks for this match and for this experience."

The 27-year-old Voegele was making her first appearance in a tour final.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa faced Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina later in the men's final.

In the men's doubles final, Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares beat American twins Bob and Mike Bryan 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Germany's Tatjana Maria and Britain's Heather Watson won the women's doubles in their first tournament together, topping Americans Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria 7-5, 2-6, 10-2.