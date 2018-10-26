A week before his 100th birthday in March 2011, Leonard Youngman told the Mesabi Daily News that “no matter how old I get, I’ll always be a young man.”

That response was more than just a quip playing off his last name. It was a personal philosophy, Youngman remained active well past his 100th birthday. He was an avid hunter and angler, and he continued to volunteer at Essentia Health-Virginia Care Center until he was 105.

Youngman died on Oct. 16 at the Virginia Care Center. He was 107.

“He was such a fabulous man,” said Nancy Kearney, director of volunteer services for the Virginia Care Center. “He was loved by everyone because of his kindness to the patients. And he was such a gentleman. Even at 105, if a woman walked into the room, he would get up out of his chair. I would say, ‘Len, you don’t have to get up.’ And, he’d say, ‘Yes, I do.’ ”

Youngman had started volunteering at the hospital when he was 85. Among his daily routines, he helped set up mass for residents of the Care Center and worked at the information desk.

Over the years, Youngman was recognized with volunteer awards from the Virginia Care Center, city of Virginia and St. Louis County for his 25 years of service.

Leonard Youngman was a lad of 11 in 1922 when he peered around the Yankees’ Bob Meusel, front left, and Babe Ruth in Sleepy Eye after retrieving a home run ball.

Earlier this month, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. presented Youngman the key to the city.

The offer had been made a year or two ago, the mayor said. “He was a long-standing member of the community who had volunteered extensively,” Cuffe said. “But he was reluctant to accept it, because he said he didn’t feel he deserved it. When we heard he wasn’t doing well, we talked to his family about presenting him the key. He didn’t want any publicity. So we gave it to him in a private ceremony at his request with just his family present.”

Youngman was born in Sleepy Eye, Minn., on March 27, 1911. On Oct. 16, 1922, he became part of one of the biggest sporting events in his hometown’s history. Less than two weeks after playing in the World Series, Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees played in an exhibition in Sleepy Eye. He hit two home runs that day, and the 11-year-old Youngman retrieved one of the home run balls.

Youngman told the Star Tribune in 2016 that he was playing with friends beyond the center field fence.

“The thing I remember the most was when he hit the ball, I heard the crowd screaming,” said Youngman. “The center fielder didn’t even chase it. It dropped right in front of me.”

Youngman said he never considered selling the baseball.

“I didn’t want to lose it, or sell it,” Youngman said. “I put it in one of my dresser drawers, and there it stayed.”

Youngman eventually gave the ball to his grandson Joel.

The story of that day was featured in a report by Boyd Huppert of KARE 11 in February 2016. Huppert won a regional Emmy for the report, which was part of the “Land of 10,000 Stories” series.

“There was a lot, lot more to Len’s life than his connection to Sleepy Eye,” said Randy Krzmarzick, president of the Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society board of directors. “He was a wonderful man. We joked with him that he would be the chairman of the 100th anniversary event.”

Youngman worked as a salesman for Hormel for 30 years. He and his wife, Millie, were married for 59 years before her death in 1997. He is survived by three sons, David, James and Robert; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Marge Sykes.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.