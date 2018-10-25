TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 5-0 and match the best start in franchise history.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points, Serge Ibaka had 15 and Norman Powell added a season-high 10 for the Raptors, who also won five straight to start the 2015-16 season.

Toronto won its 15th straight home game against Minnesota, extending its franchise record for consecutive home victories over a single opponent. The last time the Raptors lost at home to the Timberwolves was Jan. 21, 2004.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Derrick Rose had 16 and Taj Gibson 13 for Minnesota, which has yet to win back-to-back games this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns shot 5 for 17 and scored 14 points.

Minnesota guard Andrew Wiggins was inactive for only the second time in his career, sitting out because of a bruised right quadriceps. Wiggins, who is from suburban Toronto, left in the first quarter of Monday's win over Indiana and did not return.

Rookie Josh Okogie started in place of Wiggins and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto was up by 17 points in the fourth but Towns scored to cut it to 106-101 with 1:16 remaining. Following a timeout, Leonard drove for a jumpshot over Rose, pushing the lead to seven.

Minnesota called timeout and gave the ball to Jeff Teague, but his missed shot was rebounded by Ibaka. Leonard was fouled and made both, putting the Raptors up by nine points with 38 seconds to go.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: The last time Wiggins was inactive was Nov. 10, 2015, when he sat out a loss to Charlotte because of a sore right knee. ... Teague led Minnesota with nine assists. ... All five Minnesota starters reached double figures in scoring.

Raptors: G Delon Wright (left thigh) returned after missing the first four games of the season. Wright went scoreless in five first-half minutes and did not return following the intermission ... G Fred VanVleet (sprained left big toe) was inactive. ... Valanciunas matched a career high with two made 3-pointers. ... Lowry had six rebounds. ... Toronto outscored Minnesota 56-38 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Milwaukee on Friday night.

Raptors: Host Dallas on Friday night.