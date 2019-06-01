Leon Redbone, 69, a musician of enigmatic individuality who seemed to inhabit the past in his concerts and recordings, playing and singing early jazz and blues as if he had strolled straight out of the 1920s, died May 30 at a care facility near his home in New Hope, Pa.

Redbone was 69, said his wife and manager, Beryl Handler. He had complications from dementia.

Redbone first gained notice in Toronto in the early 1970s, seemingly emerging from nowhere as a self-created performer who defied time, popular tastes and musical trends to delve into the past with a style all his own.

He played acoustic guitar and sang in a deep guttural voice that seemed to have come from a traveling medicine show or the back alleys of old New Orleans. Always appearing in a coat and tie, hat and dark glasses, he seemed at first glance to be something of a costumed caricature.

He was an eccentric blend of antiquarian, actor, singer, musician and performance artist — with a strong element of absurdity.

He entertained his listeners with hoary jokes, paddled his guitar as if rowing a boat for one of his signature songs, "Up a Lazy River." His banter with the audience could be zany or head-scratchingly puzzling.

"If you know the words," he might say, "please hum along." He would blow bubbles onstage, shine a flashlight into the audience or a pull out a camera to take photographs of his fans.

"Even if you have trouble finding a word to describe what he does," Washington Post music critic Joseph McLellan wrote in 1975, "he does it beautifully. And he convinces you that it is worth doing."

For years, there was speculation that "Leon Redbone" was actually the invention of comedian Andy Kaufman, musical iconoclast Frank Zappa — whom he strongly resembled, with his bushy mustache and soul patch — or even Bob Dylan in disguise.

It was Dylan who brought Redbone widespread recognition after a 1972 performance at Canada's Mariposa Folk Festival. "Leon interests me," Dylan later told Rolling Stone magazine. He praised Redbone's remarkable command of early musical styles, switching from ragtime to the country music of Jimmie Rodgers to the jazz of Fats Waller and the blues of Robert Johnson and Blind Blake.

But Redbone was an enigma even to Dylan. "I've heard he's anywhere from 25 to 60," Dylan said. "I've been this close" — he held his hands 18 inches apart — "and I can't tell, but you gotta see him."

Other musical admirers included Tom Waits, John Prine, Jack White and Bonnie Raitt, who sometimes toured with Redbone.

In his career, whether in concert, in interviews or on TV, Redbone never broke character. When it came to his music and his persona, he was dead earnest.

In 1976, Redbone performed two times on "Saturday Night Live," which led to sales of 200,000 copies of his debut 1975 album, "On the Track." His only song to reach Billboard's Hot 100 was "Seduced" (1981), a modern song by Gary Tigerman, with saucy lyrics in an old-fashioned musical framework.

Redbone made frequent appearances on Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show," and sang the theme song of the 1980s sitcom "Mr. Belvedere." He was featured in several advertising campaigns, including Budweiser.

He sometimes claimed to have been born in Manhattan on the day of the 1929 stock-market crash. Other accounts suggested he was from Shreveport, La., New Orleans, Cleveland, somewhere in Canada — or maybe India.

Handler confirmed Thursday that Redbone was born Aug. 26, 1949, in Cyprus.