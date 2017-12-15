Minneapolis North athletic director Leo Lewis is the subject of an internal school investigation and has been placed on administrative leave.

Lewis, who played receiver for the Vikings in the 1980s, has been with the Polars’ program since 2014. He was put on leave Wednesday, according to school district spokesperson Dirk Tedmon. He said government statutes prevent him from saying more about the investigation, including the nature of it or when it will be complete.

Lewis previously worked as an associate athletic director at the University of Minnesota. A department restructuring there changed his role and ultimately led Trent Tucker, the Minneapolis School District director of athletics, to seek Lewis for the North position.

The high school’s athletic fortunes have improved in marquee sports such as football and boys’ basketball, where both programs have recently won state titles. The Polars’ football program was recently tapped for a Super Bowl dress rehearsal at U.S. Bank Stadium to help NBC ready its production of the game on Feb. 4.