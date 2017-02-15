The Len store in City Center Minneapolis now has a sign that says “Shop the Runway.”

An employee said the store has been renamed, and merchandise has further discounts compared with early last week.

Len locations in Southdale, Mall of America, Rosedale and Ridgedale closed last week. The City Center was temporarily closed, but reopened Wednesday.

Merchandise is discounted 60 percent except for clearance which is 80 percent off. Before the closings, discounts were slightly less. All sales are now final, a change in store policy.

Len Druskin had been in a state of flux for several years. Last year, the full-line Len Druskin store moved after 24 years in the Galleria in Edina to Southdale. The new store was a short-timer, closing after only four months. But four outlet stores remained open until last week. The Chicago store that opened in 2013 in Woodfield Mall closed a few days ago.

Druskin has operated several clothing concepts through the years that he later attempted to consolidate, including LD Len Druskin for women’s professional and dress apparel, LD Blues casual clothes for women, LD Men and Len fast fashion for men and women. At one point, Druskin had seven locations throughout the Twin Cities.

A second store in City Center closed in 2013. In 2014, Michael Druskin closed three stores in Gaviidae Common in downtown Minneapolis. After the closings, Michael Druskin, son of founder Len Druskin, posted on Shoplen.com that he had plans for four new stores to be in the works by 2015. None of those materialized.

The message on the site on Wednesday said that the site is under construction. Calls to Len and Michael Druskin were not returned.