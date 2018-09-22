MADRID — Thomas Lemar's scoring debut with Atletico Madrid helped the team end a winless run in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Lemar set up the other goal in Atletico's 2-0 win at 10-man Getafe.
After a loss and draw, Atletico moved within five points of league leader Barcelona, which hosts Girona on Sunday.
Lemar, part of France's World Cup-winning squad, contributed to the opening score when his long-range shot bounced off the crossbar and rebounded into the net off the back of goalkeeper David Soria, who was credited with an own-goal.
In the second half, Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion set up Lemar, who dribbling past Soria and scored.
Getafe, which hadn't lost since the opening round, played a man down from the 67th minute after Ivan Alejo was sent off for a hard foul.
