NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks stunned Justin Verlander with first-inning home runs, James Paxton made the early lead stand up and the New York Yankees beat Houston 4-1 Friday night, cutting the Astros' lead in the AL Championship Series to 3-2.
After the Astros scored on a wild pitch, LeMahieu homered on Verlander's second pitch and Hicks homered off the right-field foul pole, his first long ball since July after a lengthy injury layoff.
Paxton pitched six innings, and the Yankees' bullpen followed with shutdown relief.
Now the teams head back to Texas, where the series resumes Saturday night without a day off.
