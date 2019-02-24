VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Robin Lehner made 36 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 Saturday.

Casey Cizikas, Ryan Pulock, Anthony Beauvillier and Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders.

Jacob Markstrom had 20 saves for Vancouver, which lost its third straight game as it battled for a wild-card spot in the tough Western Conference.

Cizikas opened the scoring 4:48 into the first period, taking a bouncing puck and tapping it past Markstrom. He has five goals in his last six games.

Devon Toews picked up an assist on the play, extending his point streak to five games. It was the rookie defenseman's first NHL game in Vancouver.

The Islanders struck again at 14:05 in the first after Pulock was tripped by Vancouver's Bo Horvat, drawing a delayed penalty.

New York pulled Lehner and took advantage with the extra attacker, patiently shuffling the puck around the edge of the Vancouver zone until Pulock got it at the top of the face-off circle and sent a slap shot over Markstrom's left shoulder.

Beauvillier added another goal for the Islanders 2:34 into the third period, sending the puck up past Markstrom from the slot.

Clutterbuck added an empty-net goal with 1:14 left in the game.

The Canucks' best chance of the night came on a power play midway through the second period after Brock Nelson was called for holding.

A shot from Ben Hutton clanked off the left post and the puck ricocheted off Lehner before New York defenseman Scott Mayfield scooped it off the goal line.

NOTES: Lehner now has three shutouts in his last 19 games and 12 in his NHL career. ... Saturday marked the eighth time this season Vancouver has been shut out.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Calgary on Tuesday.

Canucks: Host Anaheim on Monday.