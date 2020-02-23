BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh big men Nic Lynch and James Karnik each scored 17 points and the Mountain Hawks led from the opening tip to defeat Bucknell 69-60 on Sunday.
Jordan Cohen added 13 points and Marques Wilson had nine points and 10 rebounds as Lehigh (8-20, 5-11 Patriot League) outscored Bucknell 38-24 in the paint and owned the boards 42-29.
Lynch grabbed seven rebounds and Karnik six.
Jimmy Sotos had 20 points for the Bison (11-18, 7-9). Andrew Funk and Walter Ellis each added 10 points.
Lehigh plays Boston University at home on Wednesday. Bucknell plays Colgate at home on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Victims turn to media to expose sex abuse by college doctors
Robert Julian Stone was tired of waiting, afraid that complaints of sexual abuse at the hands of a former University of Michigan doctor would be…
Sports
Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
Kobe Bryant's widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
Sports
Live: Memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Watch it here
Mourners gathered Monday in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, hours before a sold-out memorial service for the basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter was scheduled to start.
Wolves
The Latest: Lakers general manager calls Bryant good friend
The Latest on the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles (all times local):
Vikings
Packers re-sign longtime kicker Mason Crosby for 3 years
The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.