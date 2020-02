BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh big men Nic Lynch and James Karnik each scored 17 points and the Mountain Hawks led from the opening tip to defeat Bucknell 69-60 on Sunday.

Jordan Cohen added 13 points and Marques Wilson had nine points and 10 rebounds as Lehigh (8-20, 5-11 Patriot League) outscored Bucknell 38-24 in the paint and owned the boards 42-29.

Lynch grabbed seven rebounds and Karnik six.

Jimmy Sotos had 20 points for the Bison (11-18, 7-9). Andrew Funk and Walter Ellis each added 10 points.

Lehigh plays Boston University at home on Wednesday. Bucknell plays Colgate at home on Wednesday.