MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Legislature plans to return the week after the November election to vote on a bill that would provide tax breaks designed to keep open a Kimberly-Clark plant in Fox Crossing.

Gov. Scott Walker and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announced the extraordinary session Tuesday. It comes after lawmakers missed a Sept. 30 deadline imposed by Kimberly-Clark to reach a deal.

Walker wants lawmakers to approve a tax incentive package that could cost up to $100 million.

The Assembly passed the bill earlier this year but there aren't votes in the Senate to pass it.

Walker says calling the extraordinary session to start on Nov. 12 to take up the bill is a "major step forward in achieving our goal."

About 500 people work at the plant in Fox Crossing.