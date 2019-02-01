MADISON, Wis. — A group of black legislators are ushering in Black History Month in Wisconsin.

Black History Month runs throughout February. Members of the Legislative Black Caucus along with Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes delivered remarks Friday at America's Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee and at the state Capitol in Madison.

Rep. David Crowley, a Milwaukee Democrat, said in Madison that black people are resilient and have experienced a resurgence thanks to figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., and Malcolm X.

Barnes is the state's first black lieutenant governor. He says the state is still seeing terrible racial disparities.

Evers, who is white, says the state is still a long way from where it should be on racial equality and must renew its commitment to equity and inclusion.