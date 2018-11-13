MADISON, Wis. — The Legislature's finance committee has approved Gov.-elect Tony Evers' transition budget.
Evers has asked the state for $94,600 to cover salaries for seven positions, equipment, supplies, travel and legal services.
State law requires the Joint Finance Committee to convene within a week of the November general election to approve a transition budget for any non-incumbent incoming governor. The money comes out of governor's office appropriation.
The finance committee approved $82,723 for Gov. Scott Walker in 2010 and $87,500 for Gov. Jim Doyle in 2002.
The panel unanimously approved the request Tuesday afternoon. The session lasted less than a minute.
