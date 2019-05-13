Minnesota lawmakers inched closer to a state spending agreement Monday, but remained sharply divided on taxes.

After a nearly weeklong impasse, Senate Republicans said they would increase their spending plan for the next two years by $100 million, triggering an exchange of offers with Democrats. Facing a May 20 adjournment deadline, the two sides are trying to land on an overall number for the next state budget, with targets for how much should be spent in key areas such as health and human services.

House Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz responded to the Republican offer by decreasing their proposed 20-cent-per-gallon gas tax hike by 4 cents. But they demanded the continuation of a 2% tax on health care providers, which is scheduled to sunset at the end of the year.

Walz said his offer to shrink the gas tax increase — trimming $394 million from his four-year plan for road and bridge improvements — builds on his earlier offer to cut $200 million from his budget proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, held firm on his opposition to tax increases, suggesting the additional $100 million offered by the GOP could instead come from the budget surplus and reserves.

“There’s not a middle ground on taxes,” Gazelka said.

Despite the gap, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, called the Senate offer a “small step forward in negotiations.”

The Republicans proposals included a $25 million increase in their public safety and judiciary budget and $75 million more for early childhood through high school education.

The Senate’s original budgets for those areas were “woefully inadequate,” Hortman said, noting that more money for the corrections systems is critical following the deaths of two prison guards who were attacked in state facilities.

She and Walz also reiterated their argument that the state must continue the health care provider tax, which generates $700 million annually. The Democrats stressed that whatever deal they land on, the budget needs to be balanced.

“We’ve looked at some numbers on how we balance the budget,” Gazelka responded. “And we can get to places of compromise that still do not need any tax increases to work.”

Minnesota has an approximately $1 billion budget surplus and about $2.5 billion in reserves, Gazelka said. He also noted that, according to state budget officials, in April the state netted about $500 million more than expected in tax revenue.

“We have $4 billion of resources. So we’re saying we don’t need another tax increase for the taxpayer,” he said.

After Democrats offered to decrease the gas tax plan, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, called for Republicans to come to the table in a “serious way.” He said the time for negotiations is running out. Legislators said they need to come up with spending targets for the state budget by Wednesday at the latest.