MADISON, Wis. — The wheels are starting to turn faster on a lame-duck legislative session in Madison.

Leadership committees in both the Assembly and Senate are expected to vote by paper ballot Friday to authorize the session. The votes are a formality since Republicans control both committees.

Republicans hope to convene on the floor in both the Assembly and Senate floors next week, perhaps as soon as Tuesday, to take up last-minute bills before Gov. Scott Walker leaves office.

It's still not clear exactly what they plan to do. They're considering passing measures guaranteeing health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, weakening incoming Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers' powers, enshrining voter photo ID rules as statutes and moving the 2020 presidential primary election.