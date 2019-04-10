The Minnesota Department of Human Services lacks adequate controls to prevent, detect and investigate fraud in the state’s publicly funded child-care assistance program, according to a state Legislative Auditor report released Wednesday morning.

The 44-page report by the state’s top internal watchdog, his second review of the child-care program in the past month, highlighted deep and structural problems in oversight of the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). In the last fiscal year, the program paid $254 million in subsidies for approximately 30,000 children from low-income families.

The legislative auditor found that the department and county agencies did not sufficiently use independent data sources to verify who was eligible for the program; had weak processes to validate provider billings; lacked the ability to consistently flag errors and recover improper payments; and had inadequate controls for licensing child care providers.

The Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA) recommended that both the state and local human services agencies be better prepared to respond to the risk of fraud in the child-care assistance program and develop an estimate of improper payments, including fraud.

The report expands on an OLA report issued last month which found that, despite multiple attempts to tighten enforcement in recent years, fraud remains a serious problem, and legal barriers to prosecuting fraudulent providers still persist.

In a statement Wednesday, Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey said the recommendations “provide a roadmap for our work.” He noted that his agency has already taken steps toward better fraud detection, including developing an electronic attendance and electronic billing system. The agency is seeking other powers — including funding for a new case-tracking system and the ability to monitor new day-care centers more frequently — from the state Legislature.

“We need the Legislature to act by giving us the resources and authority to implement changes,” Lourey said.

In some high-profile cases from recent years, parents received cash payments, or “kickbacks,” from the child care centers in return for enrolling their children. Day care providers have also been caught on camera billing the state program for days when children were not in attendance, such as holidays, and then submitting falsified attendance records.

The OLA was unable to reach a reliable estimate of how much fraud exists in the program, but concluded that it was more than the $5 million to $6 million that county prosecutors have been able to prove in several cases during the past several years. An independent consulting firm hired by the Department of Human Services estimated that since 2013, about 7 percent of payments were made to centers that used fraudulent billing practices, totaling $72 million over five years.