The Minnesota Legislative Auditor is scheduled to release a highly anticipated report Tuesday morning on breakdowns in the state’s system for investigating reports of abuse and neglect in senior care facilities.

The report, which took nearly a year to complete, is expected to detail how authorities at the Office of Health Facility Complaints (OHFC), a division within the Health Department, failed to respond in a thorough and timely manner to a dramatic increase in maltreatment complaints, and lacked adequate enforcement mechanisms to hold facilities accountable and prevent further incidents of abuse.

The report comes in the midst of an ambitious effort by the administration of Gov. Mark Dayton to address a backlog of unresolved complaints, tighten state enforcement and improve the handling of future maltreatment complaints.

In a recent interview, deputy legislative auditor Judy Randall said the problems at OHFC were so troubling that late last year, while her office was still completing its investigation, she requested a meeting with top administrators at the Department of Health to lay out a series of measures to improve oversight of senior care facilities. Traditionally, the legislative auditor’s office waits until its reports are complete before it meets with agency staff or issues recommendations.

As part of its evaluation, auditors analyzed about 100 allegations filed with the agency and shadowed OHFC staff during 10 onsite investigations in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, where auditors examined the OHFC’s investigation process. The office also examined how the OHFC chooses which complaints to investigate and how often it imposes sanctions or requires facilities to correct violations. The legislative auditor’s office also looked into the OHFC’s workplace culture, including allegations of bullying by senior administrators.

A five-part Star Tribune series published in November found that the OHFC had failed to keep pace with a dramatic surge in abuse allegations at senior care facilities. The investigation documented that hundreds of serious incidents of criminal abuse, including beatings, sexual assaults and thefts, were going uninvestigated each year. In the rare instances when the state did investigate, the cases could drag on for months or even years, frustrating families of abuse victims and undermining criminal prosecutions.

The number of maltreatment allegations received by the OHFC has swelled from about 4,000 in 2010 to more than 25,000 in 2016. Yet only 3 percent were investigated on site by state inspectors in 2016, state records show.

Since those problems came to light, the Dayton administration convened a work group of senior advocacy organizations to review the problem, and undertook steps to eliminate the huge backlog of maltreatment complaints that had not been reviewed. That backlog has since been virtually eliminated, after Dayton gave the much-larger Department of Human Services (DHS) sweeping new powers over the OHFC.

