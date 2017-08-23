Showtime will air a legendary Prince concert, shot primarily at Paisley Park Studios, which hasn't been seen on American television in more than a decade.
"Sign O' The Times," a companion piece to the artist's 1987 double album, features performances of "If I Was Your Girlfriend," "I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man" and "U Got the Look," with special guest Sheena Easton.
Rock critic Robert Christgau called the Prince-directed film one of the greatest rock concert movies ever, right up there with Talking Heads' "Stop Making Sense."
The movie will air at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 on Showtime.
