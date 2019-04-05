And just like that, comedy legend Dave Chappelle is coming back to Minneapolis for another residency run April 14-17, announced late Friday afternoon on notice shorter than his favorite late Minnesota music icon.

The “Chappelle Show” mastermind and stand-up ace is scheduled to perform six shows in four nights at the 1,000-person Varsity Theater. Two of those nights, April 14 (a Sunday) and April 16 (Tuesday), will feature two performances apiece at 7 and 10 p.m. The other two nights’ single shows are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all the gigs will be sold through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program, for which fans must pre-register via Ticketmaster.com starting Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. through Tuesday at 10 p.m. The on-sale then starts for registrants Thursday at 10 a.m.

As is often the case with promoter Live Nation (which owns Ticketmaster), prices are not listed ahead of time. Two other Chappelle performances in April in Arizona are priced $146-$201.

After going on hiatus and largely disappearing for over a half-decade, Chappelle, 45, performed one of his first stand-up residencies upon his return in 2013 in Minneapolis starting at First Avenue, where he performed another multi-night stand in 2016. Last year, he came back again and did five sets at the 300-capacity Icehouse in south Minneapolis. In that time, he has issued a series of mostly well-received stand-up comedy specials via Netflix.