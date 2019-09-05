Legal Notices Information and Ordering Process
Why Publish Legal Notices with the Star Tribune
- Expand your reach and visibility
- Pricing includes print and online publication
- Stop paying for unused white space and start paying per line instead of the column inch
- No need to wait, run any day of the week with our daily publications
- Notarized affidavits are provided for each noticed published
All Legal Notice Types available including:
- Mortgage Foreclosure
- Probate
- Storage Auctions
- Family Law
Affidavits
Affidavits sent 24-48 business hours after last publication date.
Circulation
|Publication Day
|Circulation
|Sunday
|~400,000
|Monday
|~140,000
|Tuesday
|~140,000
|Wednesday
|~180,000
|Thursday
|~180,000
|Friday
|~180,000
|Saturday
|~135,000
Foreclosure Notices
Email: LegalAds@startribune.com
Account Coordinator: Josh Windschill
Call: 612-673-7688
Probate Notices
Email: Probates@startribune.com
Account Coordinator: Ryan Wescome
Call: 612-673-4166
All Other Legal Notices
Email: Placeads@startribune.com
Call: 612-673-7000
Billing
Billing Department: 612-673-6909
Publication Deadlines
Order placement, changes and cancellations must be received two business days prior to the first publication date at 4 p.m. CST.
Deadlines will be advanced for holidays.
Proofs of Notice will be emailed within 24 hours of receipt.
Publication Schedule
|Publication Day
|Deadline Day
|Deadline Time
|Sunday
|Friday
|4 p.m.
|Monday
|Friday
|4 p.m.
|Tuesday
|Friday
|4 p.m.
|Wednesday
|Monday
|4 p.m.
|Thursday
|Tuesday
|4 p.m.
|Friday
|Wednesday
|4 p.m.
|Saturday
|Thursday
|4 p.m.