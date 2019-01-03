The last year was a 12-month champagne toast for the legal marijuana industry as the global market exploded and cannabis pushed its way further into the financial and cultural mainstream.

Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana, and the U.S. East Coast got its first commercial pot shops. Canada ushered in broad legalization, and Mexico’s Supreme Court set the stage for that country to follow.

Minnesota Gov.-elect Tim Walz has signaled support for expansion in Minnesota to commercial use. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. states now have legalized some form of medical marijuana.

U.S. drug regulators approved the first marijuana-based pharmaceutical to treat kids with a form of epilepsy, and billions of investment dollars poured into cannabis companies. Even main street brands like Coca-Cola said they are considering joining the party.

Along with the business growth will come questions of regulation, be they work rules, taxation or marketing restrictions similar to the tobacco or alcohol industries.

For investors, there’s questions about which companies are the most promising and what uses will grow the fastest.

“It’s fascinating,” Mansco Perry, executive director of the Minnesota State Board of Investment, said at the Star Tribune’s annual Investors Roundtable in December. “I’m a believer that the cat’s out of the bag. … It’s an industry that’s probably going to grow. It’s going to be legalized, regulated and taxed.”

But while the industry’s not going away and there will be growth opportunities, investors still need to be careful. The Canadian firm Tilray last year was the first cannabis company to go public, so it’s similar to the early years of computers, Perry said.

“It’s really going to be a function of what companies do and who the survivors are,” he said. “There are many going in, but right now I’m not certain how they will play it.”

Craig Johnson, managing director of Piper Jaffray, said at the Investors Roundtable that business concerns will weigh into how the industry proceeds as well.

“There are big legal concerns that have got to be addressed,” he said. “If you have, say, an individual who’s operating heavy machinery who’s under the influence of marijuana or one of these things and there’s an accident, then who’s really liable? There’s all those parts that have got to be seriously addressed. You think about airline pilots, you think about garbage truck operators.”

As far as the investment side, Jaffray believes you’ll see the same kind of “boom and bust cycle” as other fledgling industries like the internet stocks in 1990s and early 2000s. “Right now, it’s a little bit like going to the casino,” Johnson said.

However, with buzz building across the globe, the industry momentum will continue into 2019.

“I have been working on this for decades, and this was the year that the movement crested ,” said U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat working to overturn the federal ban on pot. “It’s clear that this is all coming to a head.”

Luxembourg is poised to become the first European country to legalize recreational marijuana, and South Africa is moving in that direction. Israel’s Parliament approved a law allowing exports of medical marijuana. Thailand legalized medicinal use of marijuana, and other Southeastern Asian countries may follow South Korea’s lead in legalizing cannabidiol, or CBD. It’s a non-psychoactive compound found in marijuana and hemp plants and used for treatment of certain medical problems.

“It’s not just the U.S. now. It’s spreading,” said Ben Curren, CEO of Green Bits, a San Jose, Calif., company that develops software for marijuana retailers and businesses.

Curren’s firm is one of many that blossomed as the industry grew. He started the company in 2014 with two friends. Now, he has 85 employees, and the company’s software processes $2.5 billion in sales transactions a year for more than 1,000 U.S. retail stores and dispensaries.

Green Bits raised $17 million in April, pulling in money from investment firms including Snoop Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital. Curren hopes to expand internationally by 2020.

“A lot of the problem is keeping up with growth,” he said.

Legal marijuana was a $10.4 billion industry in the U.S. in 2018 with a quarter-million jobs devoted just to the handling of marijuana plants, said Beau Whitney, vice president and senior economist at New Frontier Data, a leading cannabis market research and data analysis firm. There are many other jobs that don’t involve direct work with the plants, but they are harder to quantify, Whitney said.

Venture investors poured $10 billion into cannabis in North America in 2018, twice what was invested in the last three years combined, he said, and the combined North American market is expected to reach more than $16 billion in 2019.

“Investors are getting much savvier when it comes to this space because even just a couple of years ago, you’d throw money at it and hope that something would stick,” he said. “But now investors are much more discerning.”

Increasingly, U.S. lawmakers see that success and want it for their states.

With all its success, the U.S. marijuana industry continues to be undercut by a robust black market and federal law that treats marijuana as a controlled substance like heroin. Financial institutions are skittish about cannabis businesses, even in U.S. states where they are legal, and investors until recently have been reluctant to put their money behind pot.

Marijuana businesses can’t deduct their business expenses on their federal taxes and face huge challenges getting insurance and finding real estate for their brick-and-mortar operations.

“Until you have complete federal legalization, you’re going to be living with that structure,” said Marc Press, a New Jersey attorney who advises cannabis businesses.

In November, Democrats won control of the U.S. House and have on their agenda bills that ease federal restrictions on the legal marijuana industry without removing it from the controlled substances list.

If those provisions become law, they could open up banking for the marijuana industry nationwide and make it easier for cannabis companies to secure capital.

Includes reporting by Star Tribune staff writer Patrick Kennedy.