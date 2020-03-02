– A week after “asking for our help and aid” with an unspecified problem, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, lefthander Lewis Thorpe returned to camp to resume what now has to be considered a longshot quest to make the Twins’ Opening Day roster.

“I was going through a little rough time [but] everything’s good now,” Thorpe said Sunday at Twins camp in Fort Myers. “I had to make sure to get myself right, to make sure I could perform on the field and make sure my body is healthy.”

Thorpe convinced the Twins that he is, just as they were convinced late last month that stepping away from baseball was the right move. “It’s his decision. It wasn’t anything that was mandated by the club, but everyone was in a similar frame of mind and thinking the same thing,” Baldelli said. Allowing him to leave camp “was the right thing to do and we’re glad we went down this road.”

Now Thorpe, who came to camp as one of three rookies vying to fill a vacancy in the starting rotation, will try to catch up to Randy Dobnak and Devin Smeltzer, who have already made two starts apiece.

“There is going to have to be some ramping up,” Baldelli said of Thorpe, the 24-year-old Australian whose parents joined him in Florida during his leave of absence. Thorpe threw occasionally, but won’t immediately jump into the spring rotation. “He’s going to get back to his throwing program and then move into bullpens, and hopefully get on the mound and face some hitters,” Baldelli said. “But we don’t have [a timeline] right now.”

Gamesmanship

Kenta Maeda and Yoshi Tsutsugo were teammates on the Japanese national team, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be any gamesmanship between them. So when the Maeda, who came to the United State four seasons ago, and Tsutsugo, who will make his MLB debut for the Rays later this month, chatted before Sunday’s exhibition game, the Twins pitcher assured his countryman that he would serve up a changeup with his first pitch when they faced each other in the game.

Ha. Guess he bought it. Maeda zipped a fastball past Tsutsugo and smiled.

“I was waiting for a changeup,” Tsutsugo said, “so I didn’t swing at the fastball.”

Tsutsugo eventually flew out to left field, as chronicled by more than two dozen members of the Japanese media on hand for their meeting, and then popped to right in the second inning, too. It’s the start of a friendship that figures to continue now that both are in America. “From today, I will” stay in touch, Maeda vowed jokingly. “Starting today.”

Seriously, though, “we really didn’t have a chance to go out for meals in Japan, but now that he’s here, hopefully we’ll have more opportunities.”

Maeda was happy with his two-hit outing, despite giving up a home run. “I’m working on a cutter right now, and the cutter seemed like it was working today, so that’s good,” he said through interpreter Daichi Sekizaki.

Polanco debuts

Jorge Polanco doubled in his first at-bat Sunday and singled two innings later, a solid 2-for-3 start to his spring, albeit as the designated hitter. Polanco, sidelined until now as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, said his leg is often pain-free, and he hopes to be able to play shortstop again within the next week.

On deck

Smeltzer, who gave five hits and three runs in his last start, tries to bounce back Monday as the Twins travel to the Atlantic Ocean side of Florida to face the Cardinals. South Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim starts for St. Louis.

PHIL MILLER