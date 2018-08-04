ST. LOUIS — Lee Westwood of England has withdrawn from the PGA Championship next week with an injury, missing the major for only the second time since he first played it in 1997.
The PGA of America did not specify the nature of Westwood's injury.
Westwood tied for 61st two weeks ago in the British Open. His last victory was in 2015 at the Indonesian Masters.
He was replaced in the field at Bellerive Country Club by Jason Kokrak.
Chris Kirk is the next alternate and certain to get into the field because the Bridgestone Invitational winner is likely to already be eligible.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
GMS Racing tabs HOFer Bill Elliott to race at Road America
NASCAR Hall of Fame member Bill Elliott is coming out of retirement.
Golf
'Not washed up':Perry's 60 gives him 5-shot edge ahead of 3M finale
The only back-to-back winner in 3M Championship history has a third trophy well within reach after a tournament-record-tying 12-under 60 in Round 2 on Saturday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Perry holed a pair of eagles.
Vikings
The Latest: Bears LB Urlacher enters Hall of Fame
The latest on Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions Saturday in Canton, Ohio, and Terrell Owens' separate celebration in Chattanooga, Tennessee (all times local):8:45 p.m.Brian…
Golf
3M Championship: Day 2 recap
Day 2 at TPC Twin Cities Round recap Kenny Perry wanted to put his name in the record books with a 59 in a competitive…
Golf
3M Championship tee times for Sunday
Groupings for Sunday's final round.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.