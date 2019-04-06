NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University in New Orleans has announced that a leading scholar of Latin American literature will lead the university's undergraduate college.
Lee Skinner will become dean of Newcomb-Tulane College, effective July 1. The university says in a news release that Skinner also will join the faculty of Tulane's Department of Spanish and Portuguese.
Skinner currently serves as the associate dean of the faculty and professor of Spanish at Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California. She has held that position since 2013.
