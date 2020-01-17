PROVO, Utah — Kolby Lee had a career-high 21 points as BYU stretched its home win streak to eight games, romping past San Diego 93-70 on Thursday night.
TJ Haws had 19 points for BYU (14-5, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Jake Toolson added 14 points and seven assists. Dalton Nixon had 12 points.
Braun Hartfield had 21 points for the Toreros (7-13, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Joey Calcaterra added 16 points. Finn Sullivan had 13 points.
BYU plays No. 1 Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. San Diego plays Portland on the road on Saturday.
