BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Greg Lee scored 16 points and Taze Moore added 14 points with eight rebounds as Cal State Bakersfield topped Chicago State 64-54 on Thursday night.
Shawn Stith added 10 points and De'Monte Buckingham had seven assists for Cal State Bakersfield (11-14, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.
Andrew Lewis scored a season-high 23 points for the Cougars (4-22, 0-11), who have lost 16 straight games.
Cal State Bakersfield is 2-0 against Chicago State this season, having defeated the Cougars 72-54 on Jan. 19.
Cal State Bakersfield plays Kansas City at home on Saturday. Chicago State plays at Grand Canyon on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Martin scores 24, Arizona State holds off Stanford 74-69
Remy Martin knows all about finishing a game. The junior guard did what his team needed down the stretch.
Gophers
BYU makes school-record 18 3-pointers in 77-54 win
Alex Barcello and TJ Haws combined for 11 of BYU's school-record 3-pointers in a 77-54 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Gophers
Nnaji scores 21, helps sluggish Arizona beat Cal 68-52
Arizona's Zeke Nnaji is getting much more comfortable handling double-teams than he was earlier in the season and proved it repeatedly against California when he tried to set up in the paint.
Wild
Blues leaning on dads during annual father's trip
Jay Bouwmeester's cardiac episode was a scary experience for the St. Louis Blues.