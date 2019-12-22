NEW YORK — Matthew Lee had 13 points off the bench to lead St. Peter's to a 69-58 win over Long Island-Brooklyn on Sunday.
Hassan Drame had 13 points and 17 rebounds for St. Peter's (3-5). KC Ndefo added 7 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Doug Edert and Daryl Banks III each scored nine.
Raiquan Clark had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Sharks (4-8). Ashtyn Bradley added 11 points. Ty Flowers had three blocks.
St. Peter's matches up against Hampton on the road on Saturday. Long Island-Brooklyn faces Centenary (NJ) at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Blackmon, Braxton send St. Francis (PA) past William & Mary
Isaiah Blackmon scored 17 points and Keith Braxton scored 15 with six rebounds and St. Francis beat William & Mary 78-72 on Sunday.
Gophers
Burns, Rayman double-double, Colgate tops Columbia 89-71
Jordan Burns and Will Rayman each picked up double-doubles, six players reached double-figure scoring and Colgate defeated Columbia 89-71 on Sunday.
Vikings
The Latest: Bengals' Bullock boots 57-yard field goal
The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):3:05 p.m.Randy Bullock has kicked a 57-yard field goal, the longest ever in the regular…
Gophers
Pemberton, Buie lift Hofstra over Manhattan 63-51
Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie each scored 19 points and Hofstra defeated Manhattan 63-51 on Sunday.
Gophers
Lee, Drame help carry St. Peter's past LIU-Brooklyn 69-58
Matthew Lee had 13 points off the bench to lead St. Peter's to a 69-58 win over Long Island-Brooklyn on Sunday.