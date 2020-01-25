BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kalob Ledoux had 17 points as Louisiana Tech defeated UAB 72-58 on Saturday.

DaQuan Bracey had 12 points for Louisiana Tech (15-5, 6-2 Conference USA). JaColby Pemberton added eight points and six rebounds.

Kassim Nicholson had 15 points for the Blazers (12-9, 3-5). Jalen Benjamin added 13 points.

Louisiana Tech takes on Charlotte at home on Thursday. UAB plays UTSA on the road on Thursday.