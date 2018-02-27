INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — LeBron James is flattered Philadelphia fans are fawning for him.
Three billboards urging James to sign with the 76ers this summer as a free agent appeared outside Cleveland on Monday. The signs were inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," but their aim was to entice James to come to Philadelphia.
Although James hasn't seen the billboards, which were paid for by a private Pennsylvania company, the three-time champion was warmed by their sentiment.
"It is actually very flattering that I'm sitting here at 33 and in my 15th year and teams or guys — I don't want to say teams because that becomes tampering — but people in their respective city want me to play for them," he said. "That's cool I think. That's dope."
James can opt out of his contract with Cleveland following this season and the superstar can hit the free-agency market.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.