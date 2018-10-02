BEIRUT — Lebanon's president says his country will confront any Israeli aggression, the latest volley in a war of words over Israeli accusations of secret Hezbollah rocket sites near the Beirut airport.
In a tweet Tuesday, Michel Aoun said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's allegations — made during an address to the U.N. General Assembly last week — were "baseless," calling them a "new Israeli threat to Lebanese sovereignty."
Netanyahu had displayed an aerial shot of the area with the three alleged rocket sites labeled. Lebanese officials took ambassadors and reporters on a tour of some of the alleged sites on Monday, seeking to dispel the accusations.
Netanyahu derided the tour as "propaganda" and said it skipped a nearby missile factory.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating monthlong war in 2006.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.