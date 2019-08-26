– Lebanese and Iraqi politicians denounced Israeli strikes on their territory as a "declaration of war" on Monday as a suspected Israeli aircraft hit another Iran-linked target in Lebanon, marking a new escalation in tensions.

The attack on a Palestinian facility in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley was the fourth in the space of just a little over a day to hit locations tied to Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. The strike came just hours after a threat by Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement to down any Israeli drone that overflew the country and appeared designed to send the message that Israel won't be deterred.

Israel has acknowledged only the strike in Syria, carried out late Saturday by warplanes against an Iran-linked military base southeast of Damascus. The Israeli military said the strike thwarted a plot by Iran's elite Qods Force to attack Israeli territory using exploding drones. There was no independent confirmation that such a plan existed.

The other apparent Israeli attacks targeted a Hezbollah media office in Beirut's suburbs early Sunday and the convoy of a militia commander in the western Iraq in the afternoon. These came amid mounting signs that Israel is stepping up its campaign to curtail Iran's expanded military activities by hitting the allied militias that often work on Tehran's behalf.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun told a U.N. special envoy that he regarded the apparent Israeli drone attack on the Hezbollah office as a "declaration of war" that violated the agreements that ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah. He said Lebanon reserved the right to retaliate for the violation of sovereignty represented by the attack on Hezbollah, which remains the country's most powerful military force.

Similar language was used by one of the biggest blocs in Iraq's parliament, the Iran-allied Fateh coalition, which called the strike that killed a commander, a "declaration of war." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, warned that Israel would "pay a high price" for its attacks.