– With trouble spots from Iran to North Korea, the military’s role in a July 4th celebration in Washington should be the least of the Pentagon’s worries.

Yet some retired and active-duty military officers and, privately, even some Defense Department personnel said the participation of the military in President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” appears to politicize the armed forces on a day when the nation traditionally toasts its independence in a nonpartisan environment.

“Put troops out there so we can thank them — leave tanks for Red Square,” said Gen. Anthony Zinni, a retired four-star Marine general and former head of U.S. Central Command, who until earlier this year served in the Trump administration as a special envoy to help resolve disputes in the Persian Gulf.

On Twitter on Wednesday, the president defended the show of firepower.

“The cost of our great Salute to America will be very little compared to what it is worth,” he wrote. “We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice!”

The festivities have put the Pentagon in a bind in trying to both follow orders from the commander in chief while also trying to sidestep the inevitable accusation that Trump is being allowed to politicize the military.

The cost? It is unclear what the president’s salute will cost U.S. taxpayers, but here are some highlights: $2.5 million: Fees diverted by the National Park Service, which is a fraction of the extra costs the government faces. $122,311: Cost per hour to fly B-2 bomber, but officials said it will be designated a training event. $65,128: Flying cost of F-22 fighter per hour. • $90 million: Cost of Trump’s initial plan for a Veterans Day military parade. It was derailed.

The tanks, armored vehicles and military jets that will be streaking over the nation’s capital are part of Trump’s vision of a grand military parade, a goal he has pursued since attending a Bastille Day celebration in Paris in 2017.

The president originally wanted a similar show of military might in Washington on Veterans Day, but it was derailed in August after objections by the city’s officials, concerns from the Pentagon and a price tag of more than $90 million. Trump then mused about hosting a smaller military-themed parade on Independence Day. But Pentagon brass kept quiet and hoped the issue would go away, according to one Defense Department official, who spoke about the internal discussions on condition of anonymity.

But in early June, the White House called, so with less than 30 days before the United States’ 243rd birthday, Pentagon officials started drawing up a plan.

Two Defense Department officials said the vision for a relatively small contribution from the military was greatly expanded over the past two weeks.

A third official said that the ceremony would cost the military well over $1 million and that many in the Pentagon saw it as a waste of resources and money.

Costs unclear

It is unclear what the president’s salute to the armed forces will cost American taxpayers. It has already forced the National Park Service to divert $2.5 million from other park uses, according to a person familiar with the decision. The Washington Post first reported the diversion of funds.

Defense Department officials said Trump insisted on including tanks in the celebration, prompting a scramble among officials at Fort Stewart in Georgia to move the vehicles to Washington and position them around the Lincoln Memorial instead of parading them down streets and over bridges that would be damaged under the heavy load.

Originally, 1,000 troops were supposed to attend the event, but that number was whittled down to 300 — including about a dozen who were ordered to build a platform for the tanks to keep from damaging the ground beneath, one of the department officials said.

Another military official said troops are also being directed to disassemble the tank stands and clean up at 2 a.m. Friday, after the celebration ends.

VIP seats for Trump donors

Some military units stationed in the capital region are having difficulty getting enough service members to carry out these mundane tasks on such short notice because many of them are already on leave for the holiday.

The hymn for each military service will be played while aircraft soar above.

A portion of the area in front of the Lincoln Memorial will be roped off as a VIP section, White House officials confirmed. The tickets for that section will be free, but some of them are being distributed by the Republican National Committee to Trump’s donors and political backers. The White House also provided 5,000 tickets to the Department of Defense.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced that the acting defense secretary, Mark Esper, and Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would join Trump at the festivities.

Many other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and service secretaries, however, had planned leaves or were on official travel and were sending deputies in their place.

John Kirby, a retired Navy admiral who is now a commentator for CNN, said Trump’s “Salute to America” was “shaping up to be mostly a salute to him.”