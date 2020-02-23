PORTLAND, Ore. — Keli Leaupepe had a season-high 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Portland 66-58 on Saturday night.
Eli Scott had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (10-18, 4-10 West Coast Conference). Erik Johansson added 12 points.
Portland totaled 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.
JoJo Walker had 12 points for the Pilots (9-20, 1-13), who have now lost 12 straight games. Tahirou Diabate added 11 points.
The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Pilots on the season. Loyola Marymount defeated Portland 77-65 on Jan. 23. Loyola Marymount plays Pacific at home on Thursday. Portland matches up against San Francisco on the road on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
Kobe Bryant's widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
Sports
Live: Memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Watch it here
Mourners gathered Monday in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, hours before a sold-out memorial service for the basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter was scheduled to start.
Wolves
The Latest: Lakers general manager calls Bryant good friend
The Latest on the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles (all times local):
Vikings
Packers re-sign longtime kicker Mason Crosby for 3 years
The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.
Sports
Victims turn to media to expose sex abuse by college doctors
Robert Julian Stone was tired of waiting, afraid that complaints of sexual abuse at the hands of a former University of Michigan doctor would be…