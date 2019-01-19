Least Snow Since 2007. Siberian Slap Coming?

Praedictix Briefing: Friday, January 18th, 2019 Winter weather is already impacting parts of the Northern Plains and upper Midwest this morning, with some reports of 1-2.5" of snow across the Dakotas.

Snow and ice will continue to spread eastward into the weekend, starting to impact parts of the Ohio Valley tonight and into the Northeast Saturday. Snow will linger through Sunday in the Northeast before finally departing to begin the new week.

Snow totals of 6-10" will be possible from parts of South Dakota into northern Indiana, which will impact travel across the region. This includes Chicago, where snow will start in time for the evening commute tonight. Ice accumulation of up to a couple tenths of an inch will also be possible across parts of the Ohio Valley tonight into Saturday, including Indianapolis.

In the Northeast, a band of at least 1-2 feet of snow is possible from areas of central Pennsylvania northeastward through much of Maine. Closer to the coast, periods of sleet, rain and freezing rain will be possible. Some of the heaviest ice is possible from parts of Connecticut into eastern Massachusetts, where a quarter inch or more of ice could fall. This could include areas like Boston. Morning Radar. Snow is already falling this morning across parts of the Dakotas and southern Minnesota associated with a winter storm which will be moving east across the country over the next few days. Snowfall totals have been in the 1-2.5" range so far, with 2.5" reported in Hebron and Hazen (ND) and 2" in Bismarck (ND) and Ideal (SD). Wintry Weather To Move East Into The Weekend. Snow will continue to fall across parts of the upper Midwest today, spreading into the Ohio Valley as we go through Friday Night. Some ice will also be possible tonight into early Saturday across the Ohio Valley. As this system continues to move east, snow will spread across the Northeast Saturday into Saturday Night, falling heavily at times through Sunday. Ice, sleet, and even rain will be possible as well, especially near coastal areas of southern New England into the New York City and New Jersey areas, and uncertainty remains as to the exact precipitation types and impacts they will have in these areas. Winter Weather Concerns. Due to the potential of snow and ice with this winter storm, numerous watches, warnings, and advisories have been issued from the Dakotas into Maine. Some of the cities under alerts this morning for this system include: Pierre, SD : Winter Storm Warning through 6 PM tonight for 4-7" of additional snow.

: Winter Storm Watch from 4 PM Saturday to 7 PM Sunday for 6"+ of snow and up to three-tenths of an inch of ice. Portland, ME: Winter Storm Watch from 7 PM Saturday to 7 PM Sunday for 12"+ of snow. Snowfall Potential. Snow totals of 6-10" are expected across parts of the upper Midwest, including in the Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Chicago areas, with most of this snow falling Friday into Saturday. This weekend, the heavy snow pushes into the Northeast, where a band of at least 1-2 feet is possible from areas of central Pennsylvania northeastward through much of Maine. Snowfall amounts near the I-95 corridor from southern New England into New York City are the most uncertain right now as it depends on how fast snow changes over to rain late Saturday into Sunday. Ice Potential. There will also be the potential of ice with this winter storm, especially from parts of the Ohio Valley into New England. Some of the heaviest expected ice is across parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and eastern Massachusetts, where a quarter inch or more of ice is possible. If this much ice were to fall, there would be the risk of power outages across the region that sees the heaviest ice accumulation. Chicago Snow Potential. Looking closer at Chicago, snow will move in later today in time for the evening commute, falling heavily at times during the overnight hours. 4-8" of snow could fall through early Saturday, with an additional 1-3" possible from lake effect snow late Saturday into early Sunday. Overall snow totals in Chicago and across parts of southeastern Wisconsin, northeastern Illinois, and northwestern Indiana near Lake Michigan are expected to be in the 9-12" range. New York City Snow And Ice. In New York City, precipitation will start off as snow during the late afternoon hours Saturday, turning over to a mix of snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain Saturday Night into Sunday. Snow and sleet accumulations of 2-4" will be possible in New York City, with slight icing as well during the overnight hours. Better chances of accumulating snow and ice will occur west and north of town. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix