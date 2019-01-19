Least Snow Since 2007. Siberian Slap Coming?

(Images above courtesy @HockeyDayMN)
 
Happy Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 !!
 
Hockey Day in Minnesota is one of my favorite days of the year... All day hockey, what's not to like about that? This year, Bemidji is the host city and the current forecast calls for character buidling cold with wind chills in the -20s and -30s much of the day! Bundle up if you plan on spending anytime outside watching the games
 
See more about Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 from FSNorth HERE:
 
 ________________________________________________________________________ 
 
Weather Outlook Saturday
 
High temps on Friday will be quite a bit colder across the region , especially across northern MN where high temps will only warm into the single digits below 0F (nearly -20F to -25F below average). The Twin Cities will only warm into the low/mid teen, which will be nearly -10F below average.
 
 
Feels Like Temps Saturday
 
Here's are the coldest wind chills expected on Saturday. Note that folks up north could be in the -20s to -40s range, while the Twin Cities could be in the -10s to -20s range. It will definitely be a cold day, bundle up!
 
 ___________________________________________________________________________

First Sub-Zero Temp of Season at MSP?

Sunday morning could be the first sub-zero temp of the season at MSP. If you're keeping track, we've alread set a record for the latest first sub-zero reading at MSP, which was January 18th back in 1889, 2002 and more recently 2012.

Latest First Sub-Zero Temp at MSP on Record

If you can believe it, we're on pace to set a new record here in the Twin Cities for the latest first sub-zero temperature on record. The record at MSP is January 18th, which occurred 3 times in 1889, 2002 and more recently in 2012. The forecast now calls for our first potential sub-zero temperature of the season this weekend.

___________________________________________________________________________

Next Snow Chance Early Next Week

Our next snow chance rolls in early next week with what looks like our first coating of snow across the Twin Cities in quite some time. Plan on slow commutes early next week as this system rolls through.

Snowfall Potential Early Next Week

Here's the GFS (American Model) snowfall potential through the middle part of next week, which suggests some shovelable snow potential across much of the southern two-thirds of the state. Stay tuned!


_____________________________________________________________________________
10th Warmest Start to Meteorological Winter on Record
 
Meteorological Winter is described as the coldest 3 months on average for the northern hemisphere and emcompasses the months of December, January and February. Looking at the data from MSP, the first half of Meteorological Winter (December 1st - January 15th) was the 10th warmest such periond on record with an average temp of +25.8F.
 
 ______________________________________________________________________
 
Ice Safety Reminder
 
Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!
 
See more from the MN DNR HERE:

_________________________________________________________________________
 
"Winter Storm Warnings In Place From The Northern Plains To The Northeast Ahead Of Heavy Snow And Ice"

Praedictix Briefing: Friday, January 18th, 2019

  • Winter weather is already impacting parts of the Northern Plains and upper Midwest this morning, with some reports of 1-2.5" of snow across the Dakotas.
  • Snow and ice will continue to spread eastward into the weekend, starting to impact parts of the Ohio Valley tonight and into the Northeast Saturday. Snow will linger through Sunday in the Northeast before finally departing to begin the new week.
  • Snow totals of 6-10" will be possible from parts of South Dakota into northern Indiana, which will impact travel across the region. This includes Chicago, where snow will start in time for the evening commute tonight. Ice accumulation of up to a couple tenths of an inch will also be possible across parts of the Ohio Valley tonight into Saturday, including Indianapolis.
  • In the Northeast, a band of at least 1-2 feet of snow is possible from areas of central Pennsylvania northeastward through much of Maine. Closer to the coast, periods of sleet, rain and freezing rain will be possible. Some of the heaviest ice is possible from parts of Connecticut into eastern Massachusetts, where a quarter inch or more of ice could fall. This could include areas like Boston.

Wintry Weather To Move East Into The Weekend. Snow will continue to fall across parts of the upper Midwest today, spreading into the Ohio Valley as we go through Friday Night. Some ice will also be possible tonight into early Saturday across the Ohio Valley. As this system continues to move east, snow will spread across the Northeast Saturday into Saturday Night, falling heavily at times through Sunday. Ice, sleet, and even rain will be possible as well, especially near coastal areas of southern New England into the New York City and New Jersey areas, and uncertainty remains as to the exact precipitation types and impacts they will have in these areas.

Winter Weather Concerns. Due to the potential of snow and ice with this winter storm, numerous watches, warnings, and advisories have been issued from the Dakotas into Maine. Some of the cities under alerts this morning for this system include:

  • Pierre, SD: Winter Storm Warning through 6 PM tonight for 4-7" of additional snow.
  • Sioux Falls, SD: Winter Storm Warning through Midnight tonight for 5-8" of snow.
  • Mankato, MN: Winter Storm Warning through 10 PM tonight for 4-8" of snow.
  • Omaha, NE: Winter Weather Advisory through 6 AM Saturday for 2-4" of snow and a light glaze of ice.
  • Kansas City, MO: Winter Weather Advisory from 6 PM tonight to 3 PM Saturday for 1-3" of snow and a light glaze of ice.
  • Des Moines, IA: Winter Storm Warning from Noon today to 6 AM Saturday for 4-8" of snow.
  • St. Louis, MO: Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 6 PM Saturday for 2-4" of snow.
  • Chicago, IL: Winter Storm Warning from 3 PM today to Noon Saturday for 5-9" of snow.
  • Milwaukee, WI: Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM tonight to Midnight Saturday Night for 5-9" of snow.
  • Indianapolis, IN: Winter Storm Watch from 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM Sunday for 2-4" of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice.
  • Cleveland, OH: Winter Storm Watch from 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM Monday for 6-10" of snow through Sunday morning, with light to moderate lake effect snow Sunday afternoon and night.
  • Pittsburgh, PA: Winter Storm Watch from 7 AM Saturday to 1 PM Sunday for 2-8" of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice.
  • Buffalo, NY: Winter Storm Warning from 10 AM Saturday to 6 PM Sunday for 8-15" of snow.
  • Albany, NY: Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM Sunday for 12-20" of snow.
  • New York City, NY: Winter Storm Watch from Noon Saturday to 6 PM Sunday for 3-6" of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice.
  • Boston, MA: Winter Storm Watch from 4 PM Saturday to 7 PM Sunday for 6"+ of snow and up to three-tenths of an inch of ice.
  • Portland, ME: Winter Storm Watch from 7 PM Saturday to 7 PM Sunday for 12"+ of snow.

Snowfall Potential. Snow totals of 6-10" are expected across parts of the upper Midwest, including in the Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Chicago areas, with most of this snow falling Friday into Saturday. This weekend, the heavy snow pushes into the Northeast, where a band of at least 1-2 feet is possible from areas of central Pennsylvania northeastward through much of Maine. Snowfall amounts near the I-95 corridor from southern New England into New York City are the most uncertain right now as it depends on how fast snow changes over to rain late Saturday into Sunday.

Ice Potential. There will also be the potential of ice with this winter storm, especially from parts of the Ohio Valley into New England. Some of the heaviest expected ice is across parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and eastern Massachusetts, where a quarter inch or more of ice is possible. If this much ice were to fall, there would be the risk of power outages across the region that sees the heaviest ice accumulation.

Chicago Snow Potential. Looking closer at Chicago, snow will move in later today in time for the evening commute, falling heavily at times during the overnight hours. 4-8" of snow could fall through early Saturday, with an additional 1-3" possible from lake effect snow late Saturday into early Sunday. Overall snow totals in Chicago and across parts of southeastern Wisconsin, northeastern Illinois, and northwestern Indiana near Lake Michigan are expected to be in the 9-12" range.

New York City Snow And Ice. In New York City, precipitation will start off as snow during the late afternoon hours Saturday, turning over to a mix of snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain Saturday Night into Sunday. Snow and sleet accumulations of 2-4" will be possible in New York City, with slight icing as well during the overnight hours. Better chances of accumulating snow and ice will occur west and north of town.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
________________________________________________________________________

Cold Air Settles In For A While
 
Hey look at this. According to NOAA's CPC, there appears to an extended period of below average temperatures across much of the nation as we head January 25th - 31st. The colder air looks especially consistent along and east of the Mississippi River Valley.
 
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
Take a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head through the end of the month and it looks like a few waves of colder air will slide through during the 2nd half of the month. It won't be anything that we haven't seen before, but it will be a little nippy.
 
_____________________________________________________________________
 
 Snow So Far This Season
 
Note that the Twin Cities has only seen 11" of snow so far this season, which is nearly 18" below average! Interestingly, Rochester has seen more than 15" of snow this season, International Falls has seen nearly 25" of snow this season and Duluth has seen nearly 35" of snow this season. Also note that there is only one climate locations that are reporting above average snowfall for the season (Marquette, MI). Other than that, every location is reporting below average snowfall for the season.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
Least Snow Since 2007. Siberian Slap Coming?
By Paul Douglas
 
Not a fan of numb and number? Here is what I would tell friends suffering from the perpetual meteorological migraines of a January's toe-numbing, face-pinching chill. We've picked up 31 minutes of daylight since December 21. Today, for the first time in 6 months, average temperatures start to rise (by one whopping degree). It's a start. A higher sun angle is starting to compensate for long nights and snow cover upwind.
 
The mercury may finally dip below 0F over the weekend in the Twin Cities; the latest 'first subzero' reading on record at MSP. And the 11 inches of snow that's piled up so far this winter is the least, to date, since 2007.
 
A big storm dumped heavy snow over southern Minnesota, and plowable amounts are expected from Chicago to New England.
 
Our next chance of a few inches of snow comes Tuesday; highs rebounding into the 20s by midweek. Enjoy the warm front, because ECMWF guidance is predicting subzero daytime highs next weekend; possibly the coldest outbreak of the winter. We're overdue for a Siberian Slap. It's coming.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & cold for Hockey Day Minnesota. Feels like -10F. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 10.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: NNE 5-10. Low: -1.

SUNDAY: More clouds, few flurries. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 11.

MONDAY: Cloudy with flurries. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 4. High: 19.

TUESDAY: Few inches of snow possible. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 15. High: 22.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds, few flakes in the air. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 13. High: 24.

THURSDAY: Gusty. Turning sharply colder. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 16. High: 22.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Feels like -10F. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 0. High: 6.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
January 19th

1994: The cold continues from the previous day with a low of -47 at Brainerd and, despite the heat island effect, the Twin Cities' airport hit -27.
_______________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 19th

Average High: 24F (Record: 49F set in 1921)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -34F set in 1970)

Record Rainfall: 0.57" set in 1988
Record Snowfall: 7.5" set in 1988
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 19th

Sunrise: 7:45am
Sunset: 5:03pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 18 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 00 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~ 32 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for January 19th at Midnight
0.9 Days Until Full "Wolf" Moon

"Jan. 20: Full Wolf Moon 11:16 p.m. CST  - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon. This year, there will be also be a total lunar eclipse that will be visible across the entire Western Hemisphere as well as Europe and a swath of western Africa. Totality will last 1 hour and 2 minutes."


_________________________

"A lunar eclipse and a ‘super blood wolf moon’: how to watch this cosmic event"

"Skygazers are set to be treated to a total lunar eclipse this weekend, on top of a “super blood wolf moon.” The cosmic event is the convergence of a few stellar lunar events — an eclipse coinciding with a supermoon turning an eerie blood red. The eclipse will be visible to much of the Western Hemisphere, including Canada, the U.S., Mexico and South America on Sunday, Jan. 20, and finish early Monday, Jan. 21 (ET time). Here’s what you need to know. If you’re planning to watch the lunar eclipse, you may have to stay up a late. It begins around 9:12 p.m. ET on Jan. 20. However, you probably won’t be able to see any movement until the first phase of the eclipse, which is set to happen at 10:34 p.m. This is when the moon starts to get a little darker. Around 11:41 p.m., the full eclipse slowly sets in and then the maximum eclipse is set to take place at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 21. The total eclipse will end at 12:44 a.m. Unlike a solar eclipse, it’s completely safe to watch a lunar eclipse with the naked eye."

See more from Global News HERE:


____________________________________________________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: 

"Tonight – January 19, 2019 – the moon might look full to you, but it’s not yet. Full moon comes when the moon is most opposite the sun. That’ll be tomorrow evening (January 20, 2019) for us in North America, at which time the full moon supermoon will be totally eclipsed by the Earth’s dark shadow for 62 minutes, starting at 11:41 p.m. EST, 10:41 p.m. CST, 9:41 p.m. MST, 8:41 p.m. PST, 7:41 p.m. Alaskan Time and 6:41 p.m. Hawaiian Time.Meanwhile, the January 19 moon is a waxing gibbous moon. It’s near the bright stars Castor and Polux in the constellation Gemini the Twins. Although we’ve drawn in the stick figure of the Gemini Twins on the chart at the top of this post, you might not see much of Gemini in the moonlight glare except for Castor and Pollux. These two stars are bright and noticeable for being near one another. They form the northeastern part of the Winter Circle."

 _______________________________________________________________________
 
National High Temps - Saturday, Janaury 19th
 
High temps across the country on Saturday will still be warmer than average across the western half of the country, but colder air is now starting to move into the eastern half of the country.
 
_________________________________________________________
 
Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions over the next 2 to 3 days will be quite active across the country as a series of Pacific storms work across the country. Areas of heavy rain and snow will be possible as they slide east. The weekend storm in the Northeast will certainly cause some issues.
 

7 Day Precipitation Potential

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation potential suggests areas of heavy moisture continuing in the Western US with several inches of liquid likely, which could cause flooding at the lower elevations and heavy snow in the higher elevations. Also note the heavy precipitation potential in the Eastern US. Areas of heavy rain will be possible from the Tennessee Valley and south, while areas of heavy snow could be possible in the Northeast

_________________________________________________________________________
 
"An aurora named Steve: Experts explain what creates the northern lights"
 
"When the Valley winds hit just right and clear the cloud cover, you may be able to see a spectacular display of light that is not caused by any human. Since technological advancements a half century ago, scientists are discovering more and more about the aurora borealis, or northern lights. Katherine Rawlins, a particle astrophysicist who teaches physics and astronomy at the University of Alaska Anchorage, offers some explanation on why that happens. The sun constantly spits out particles that make their way towards earth’s atmosphere. “There can be periods where it’s especially active or where it hiccups a big burp of particles all at once. When those particles get here, they’re charged so they feel forces from earth's magnetic field. Most of the charged particles get diverted away from the earth, but there are a few places where the orientation of the magnetic field is coming straight out or into earth and the charged particles spiral around that field,” Rawlins said. “Most get deflected, but near the poles some don’t… Take an atom of oxygen or a particle and bombard it with a charged particle from the sun, it glows.”
 
See more from Frontiersman HERE:
 
_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"World's oceans absorbed the same amount of heat last year as 150 MILLION 'Little Boy' atomic bombs that destroyed Hiroshima"
 
"Last year the world's oceans absorbed the same amount of heat as 150million Hiroshima bombs, a new study claims. Scientists also found 2018 was the worst year for ocean warming since records began in the 1950s. The top 6,500 feet (2,000 metres) of ocean absorbed 19.67 x 10²² Joules of energy, 388 times more than the total electricity generated in China during 2017.Following 2018 as the hottest oceanic years on record are 2017, 2015, 2016 and 2014, in descending order."
 
See more from Daily Mail HERE:
 
_______________________________________________________________________________
 
"FOR NERVOUS CALIFORNIANS, FIRE-PROOFING IS A NEW OBSESSION"
 
"On a crisp winter morning, while my daughters lingered over pancakes with their grandparents, I drove a couple of miles past houses nestled among incense cedars, Ponderosa pines, and Douglas firs. I couldn’t help imagining those trees roaring with flames, because I was going to watch the neighbors set a patch of land on fire. I grew up here, in Nevada City, California, about halfway between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe in the northern foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Like many of our neighbors, my family came for the forest, but with the forest comes forest fires. And in the last few years, it seems like all of the West has been on fire. A quarter mile up a steep driveway, where the rising sun illuminated a panorama of wooded ridgelines, I met Dario Davidson, a retired forester wearing a grubby baseball hat and well-worn leather gloves. He was there to conduct a controlled burn, a way of clearing out the underbrush and leaves that provide tinder to wildfires. In one hand he picked up what looked like a low-key flamethrower, called a drip can, and with the other, he flicked a lighter until the mixture of gasoline and diesel at its wick flared. Then he tipped the can forward and dribbled out a line of flaming fuel onto the forest floor."

See more from Wired HERE:
 

_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Polar vortex split means Winter is Coming"
 
"In the last week of 2018 on into the first of 2019, the polar vortex above the Arctic split, from one whirling beast into three. As a result of this disruption, this year’s cold season may be one of the coldest we’ve seen in many a year. According to meteorologists watching the system, persistent and acute cold is likely to begin at around the end of this month, January of 2019. The polar vortex spins around our north and south poles, creating somewhat of a wall of wind around arctic, chilly air. This January, the polar vortex split, and air that’d normally be trapped in this area at our North Pole kind of, sort of spilled out. That’s the simplest way to explain it."
 
See more from Slashgear HERE:
 

_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"SO YOU WANT TO HARNESS EVAPORATION FROM A MANMADE LAKE"
 
"SOMETIMES YOU COME across crazy stuff on the internet. Just check out the Qattara Depression Project; the basic idea is to create a channel to let water from the Mediterranean Sea flow into the Qattara Depression, a giant low-lying area in Egypt. This would create an enormous artificial lake that would change the local climate. It's a prime example of a massive geoengineering project. The project never got underway, probably because it would be too expensive. But I don't want to talk about the financial or environmental impacts of this project. I want to focus on another aspect of the plan: to use this lake as a method for generating electrical power. Here's how it works. The water from the lake will evaporate and cause a continuous flow of new water from the sea. The moving water in the channel can then be used to turn a turbine and generate electricity. Although someone has already estimated the amount of energy, I want to do this myself. You know ... for fun."
 
See more from Wired HERE:
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Are We Living Through Climate Change’s Worst-Case Scenario?"
 
“We’re a lot closer than we should be,” one Stanford scientist warned.. The year 2018 was not an easy one for planet Earth. Sure, wind and solar energy kept getting cheaper, and an electric car became America’s best-selling luxury vehicle. But the most important metric of climatic health—the amount of heat-trapping gas entering the atmosphere—got suddenly and shockingly worse. In the United States, carbon emissions leapt back up, making their largest year-over-year increase since the end of the Great Recession. This matched the trend across the globe. According to two major studies, greenhouse-gas emissions worldwide shot up in 2018—accelerating like a “speeding freight train,” as one scientist put it."

See more from The Atlantic HERE:

______________________________________________________________________________ 
 
