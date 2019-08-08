In touch with the earth

Grand Portage State Park

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday

• Look, listen, touch, taste and smell to learn the natural environment. A Grand Portage tribal member will teach Ojibwe words and culture. (1-218-475-2360; mndnr.gov/grandportage)

Wolves at our door

William O’Brien State Park

7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday

• Presentation by International Wolf Center staff on wolf biology, behavior and more. (651-539-4986; mndnr.gov/obrien)

Exploring the prairie

Big Stone Lake State Park

9-11 a.m. Saturday

• Learn about flora and fauna of the prairie. (1-320-839-3663; mndnr.gov/bigstone)

Theater in the park

Whitewater State Park

4-5 p.m. Sunday

• Learn more on the people and land of the Whitewater Valley. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Glacial pothole tour

Interstate State Park

Noon-1 p.m. Sunday

• Take a half-mile walk over uneven terrain to see these geological wonders. (651-465-5711, ext. 225; mndnr.gov/interstate)