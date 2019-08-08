In touch with the earth
Grand Portage State Park
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday
• Look, listen, touch, taste and smell to learn the natural environment. A Grand Portage tribal member will teach Ojibwe words and culture. (1-218-475-2360; mndnr.gov/grandportage)
Wolves at our door
William O’Brien State Park
7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday
• Presentation by International Wolf Center staff on wolf biology, behavior and more. (651-539-4986; mndnr.gov/obrien)
Exploring the prairie
Big Stone Lake State Park
9-11 a.m. Saturday
• Learn about flora and fauna of the prairie. (1-320-839-3663; mndnr.gov/bigstone)
Theater in the park
Whitewater State Park
4-5 p.m. Sunday
• Learn more on the people and land of the Whitewater Valley. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)
Glacial pothole tour
Interstate State Park
Noon-1 p.m. Sunday
• Take a half-mile walk over uneven terrain to see these geological wonders. (651-465-5711, ext. 225; mndnr.gov/interstate)