Dark Sky Festival

McCarthy Beach State Park

7-10:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday

• Learn to identify constellations without a telescope, or learn how to use a telescope. Documentaries, lectures and more are planned. (1-218-274-7200; mndnr.gov/mccarthy)

Bear necessities

St. Croix State Park, 5-6 p.m. Saturday

• Learn how to coexist with black bears. (1-320-384-6591; mndnr.gov/stcroix)

Learn about turtles

Wild River State Park, 2-3 p.m. Saturday

• Live turtles are featured in family friendly program. (651-583-2125; mndnr.gov/wildriver)

Learn the basics of fire-making

Bear Head Lake State Park

1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday

• All ages are welcome to learn different ways to start and build a fire. (1-218-235-2520; mndnr.gov/bearhead)

Collect prairie seeds

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday

• Help prairie restoration by collecting native wildflower seeds. Volunteers increase the amount and diversity of seed planted in more than 1,600 acres of restored prairie. Learn about the prairie’s rich history and how to identify many of the plants. Must be at least 16, or accompanied by an adult. Call 763-559-6700 to register. (threeriversparks.org)