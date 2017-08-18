Leah Remini did not hold back when she was asked whether Tom Cruise was a good person during a Reddit AMA about Scientology earlier this week.

“I’m just going to get straight to it,” one user asked. “Is Tom Cruise a good person?”

“No! Just going to get straight to it, no!” Remini responded. “There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.”

– all actors can be. That is different. He’s very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins.”

Miscavige is the leader of the Church of Scientology — his official title is Chairman of the Board of the Religious Technology Center (RTC).

The 47-year-old actress answered AMA questions to promote the upcoming season of her Scientology take-down series “Scientology and the Aftermath.”

The former Scientologist, who had been raised as one, left the Church in 2013 and has since been very outspoken about the Church. The Church has repeatedly denounced Remini and her accusations, even launching a website to counter the claims made in “Scientology and the Aftermath.”

The eight-episode, hour-long series follows Remini along with high level former Scientology executives and Church members, as they explore stories of abuse and harassment those who have left the Church say they have endured. In the premiere episode of the series, Remini spoke with several former Scientologists who claim they witnessed and were victims of multiple abuses during their time in the Church.

Last year, Remini told Larry King that Cruise thinks she’s “literally the devil” for leaving Scientology: “Tom and most Scientologists, all Scientologists are taught to believe that people like me are literally the devil, that we mean them harm.”

A spokesperson for Cruise has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.