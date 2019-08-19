BRAINERD, Minn. — Leah Pritchett ended a 26-event winless streak Sunday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
Pritchett beat Mike Salinas in the final with a 4.066-second run at 235.72 mph for her eighth-career Top Fuel title.
"I was great to see the win light, especially for Don Schumacher Racing," Pritchett said.
Ron Capps gave Don Schumacher Racing the Funny Car victory, topping beating Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 3.946 to 3.947 in a Dodge Charger. Capps has three wins this year and 63 overall.
Minnesota driver Jason Line won in Pro Stock. He beat Erica Enders with a 6.597 to 6.604 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
