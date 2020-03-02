Four years ago, one of the fastest-rising startups on the Minneapolis tech scene, Leadpages Inc., bought a California-based startup called Drip that created a system to automate e-mail marketing.

Drip moved to Minnesota and soon began to grow faster than Leadpages. The next year, the founder of Leadpages stepped down and a new leader bet heavily on Drip’s future.

On Monday, the company announced the Leadpages business was being sold to a Canadian technology investment firm called Redbrick. Terms weren’t disclosed.

“This is a better home for the Leadpages team,” John Tedesco, chief executive of Drip, said in an interview. “We can take the capital and focus on Drip.”

Tedesco said Drip and Leadpages over the last couple of years diverged in their product offerings and customers. Drip began to offer products for larger firms, while Leadpages remained focused on entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“The way we were running it wasn’t super ideal,” he said. “We’re venture-backed and we need to focus.”

Executives have been considering options for Leadpages for some time but weren’t actively shopping the business, which produces about $18 million in annual revenue. The deal with Redbrick came together, he said, through an “opportunistic introduction.”

For Victoria, B.C.-based Redbrick, the purchase of Leadpages adds to a suite of companies focused on digital marketing. With Leadpages, Redbrick’s annual revenue run rate will climb to about $60 million.

“We’ve had our feelers out though a variety of channels, including friends and investment bankers,” Tobyn Sowden, founder and chief executive of Redbrick, said. “When we got introduced to this opportunity, we were over the moon as far as the fit went.”

He said the 40-person Leadpages staff would remain in Minneapolis and continue to be led by Jason Heath, who has been its top executive since 2018.

When Clay Collins, who founded Leadpages, decided to acquire Drip, he saw its e-mail marketing tools as a natural extension to the digital marketing platform that Leadpages provided.

“He had a vision of a series of tools that would work side by side,” said Tedesco, a veteran of the Twin Cities tech scene who Collins tapped as his successor. “I had a different vision of a powerful platform that had a market opportunity focused on e-commerce merchants in the midmarket and higher.”

Drip began to reach out to much larger businesses than could be served by Leadpages’ website platform, which is used by about 40,000 small businesses. Drip began to sign accounts with Fortune 500 companies.

Within the Twin Cities tech community, the differing trajectories of Drip and Leadpages produced some confusion, particularly because the businesses intermixed their names and occasionally used the name of their holding company, Avenue 81 Inc.

“To the community, it was the hardest thing, the two brands and co-names,” Tedesco said. “Internally and to our customers, there really wasn’t a lot of confusion.”