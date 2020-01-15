Destiny Pitts, the leading scorer for the Gophers women’s basketball team, is still suspended and is expected to miss her second consecutive game Thursday when Minnesota faces Iowa at Williams Arena, head coach Lindsay Whalen said Wednesday.

Pitts’ suspension for “conduct unbecoming a member of the team” was announced in a statement before Sunday’s game at Illinois. She is still a member of the team, Whalen said, but Pitts was not going to participate in practice Wednesday.

“To be an athlete at the University of Minnesota comes with high standards and expectations,” Whalen said Wednesday while reading from a prepared statement at the start of her media access period. “When those are not met, there are consequences. I will always respect the privacy of a student-athlete. So I will not go into any detail to what led to my decision, or what has transpired since. But, with that said, I can tell you that Destiny Pitts’ status has not changed. She remains suspended.”

Taiye Bello — the Big Ten’s leading rebounder — and reserve Kehinde Bello also did not make the trip nor play in the 74-71 loss at Illinois. They are back with the Gophers, Whalen said, and will practice Wednesday but their status for Thursday’s game is still to be determined. When asked if the absence of the Bello sisters at Illinois was related to Pitts’ situation, Whalen replied, “um, no.”

When asked if she thinks the situation with Pitts can be resolved, Whalen said: “Yes. But as I said, I’m not going to go into details as to what that is. But yes.”

No Gophers players were made available for Wednesday’s media access.

The loss at Illinois was Minnesota’s fourth consecutive defeat after an 11-1 start, and the Gophers now have to face No. 22-ranked Iowa without their leading scorer.