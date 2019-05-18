A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:

DO OVER

Blake Snell makes his second straight start against the Yankees. The Rays left-handed ace was overpowering against New York on Sunday, but his 12 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball weren't enough in a 7-1 loss. Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka got the win in that game, throwing seven innings of one-run ball while appearing to rediscover his go-to split-finger fastball. Tampa Bay entered the weekend series with a 1/2-game lead over New York in the AL East.

COUNTING UP...

Houston tries for its 10th straight win in a game at Fenway Park. George Springer hit his AL-leading 17th homer Friday in a 3-1 victory against the Red Sox, a go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth inning. Houston is 12-3 this month and has matched the 2017 World Series championship team for the best start in franchise history at 30-15. Corbin Martin (1-0) is set to make his second career start for Houston.

RESTED RED HEAD

The Dodgers expect to be without Justin Turner a day after he fouled a ball off his left shin. The red-headed slugger was pulled from a 6-0 win over Cincinnati and will likely get at least a day to recover, though X-rays were negative and LA doesn't seem concerned about his long-term well-being. Walker Buehler (4-0) pitches for the Dodgers against the Reds' Tyler Mahle (0-5).

FRESH FISH

The Marlins found their offensive stroke Friday against Jacob deGrom in an 8-6 win, and they'll try to build on that as they continue a series against the Mets. Miami ended a 27-inning scoreless streak — funny enough, a skid bookended with runs against deGrom, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner. Now they'll try to pile on against Steven Matz, making his first start since May 3 after dealing with forearm irritation.

OLD SCHOOL FIX

With a little help from his high school pitching coach, Lucas Giolito is finally making good on his immense potential with the White Sox. Entering a start against Toronto, Giolito (4-1, 3.55) has allowed one run over 14 1/3 innings in his past two outings, striking out 16. A former top prospect, Giolito had a 6.13 ERA last season, highest among qualified starters. With a shorter arm action and a more aggressive approach, Giolito has been a breakout performer on a club that entered the weekend just two games under .500 at 20-22.