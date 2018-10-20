A look at what's happening around the majors today:

GAME 7

The Dodgers and Brewers meet in an all-or-nothing matchup at Miller Park to decide the NL Championship Series. Los Angeles will start 24-year-old rookie Walker Buehler, who showed flashes of brilliance this season but has not fared well in his two playoff starts. Jhoulys Chacin is set to pitch for Milwaukee — the journeyman had a career year and has done even better in the postseason, pitching 10 1/3 shutout innings in two starts.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell counts heavily on his bullpen, and Josh Hader is well rested. The rocket-armed lefty hasn't pitched since Tuesday in Game 4. He wasn't needed Friday night as the Brewers topped the Dodgers 7-2 in Game 6.

FALL AT FENWAY

Boston works out at Fenway Park for the first time since beating Houston to win its 14th pennant.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday he's sorted out his rotation for the start of the World Series: Ace Chris Sale will start Tuesday's opener and David Price probably will follow in Game 2, Cora told WEEI radio.

Cora said Sale is ready to return after missing his scheduled start in Game 5 of the ALCS because of a stomach issue that led to a hospital stay.

GETTING HEALTHY

Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove is expected to be OK for spring training after having abdominal surgery.

Musgrove had the operation Friday. The 25-year-old right-hander did not pitch after Sept. 17. He was 6-9 with a 4.06 ERA in 19 starts.