A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:
GETAWAY DAY
With both teams chasing an NL West title, the Diamondbacks and Rockies wrap up their pivotal four-game series. Colorado leads the division by 1½ games over the Dodgers, while Arizona is 3½ back. Clay Buchholz (7-2, 2.01 ERA) makes his first career start at Coors Field against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (14-7, 2.91), who is 8-2 at home this season. Colorado won 5-4 Wednesday night on DJ LeMahieu's two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning off Yoshihisa Hirano. It was LeMahieu's first career walk-off homer. "Just a great moment," he said. "That was awesome."
NO DAYS OFF
Clinging to a one-game lead in the NL Central, the Cubs have a one-day pit stop in Washington to make up Sunday's rainout. They're not happy about breaking up their homestand and losing a scheduled day off, because it means going 30 straight days without one. "Playing 30 consecutive days is the difficult part," manager Joe Maddon said. "For me, I don't think that's been discussed enough regarding whether to play or not." Mike Montgomery (4-5, 3.85 ERA) faces Joe Ross, who makes his season debut for a Nationals team that's won five straight and is closing in on the slumping Phillies for second place in the NL East.
NOT A FAIR FIGHT
The surging Athletics go for a three-game sweep of the Orioles, the worst team in the majors. Oakland embarrassed Baltimore 10-0 on Wednesday night to improve to an AL-best 34-15 since the All-Star break and close within a game of the New York Yankees for the first AL wild card. The A's have won six straight overall and are 5-0 against the Orioles this season. Baltimore has lost six in a row to fall to 41-104, the eighth time this season the Orioles have dropped at least six consecutive games.
PERMUTATIONS
The Dodgers are closer to the NL West lead than they are to a wild-card spot, but they could make progress on both fronts this weekend against the Cardinals. Los Angeles enters a four-game series at St. Louis trailing the Cardinals by two games for the second NL wild card, and the Dodgers have ace Clayton Kershaw pitching the opener. Rookie left-hander Austin Gomber (5-0, 2.93 ERA) goes for the Cardinals. "That's a big series for us," Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal said. "There's a chance to make some moves in this series."
RUNAWAY
The NL East race between the Braves and Phillies has been close for much of the season — but no more. Five straight wins by Atlanta and five consecutive losses by Philadelphia have given the Braves a 7½-game lead with 16 remaining. Both teams are off Thursday before Atlanta hosts Washington this weekend and Philadelphia welcomes the last-place Marlins to town. One glimmer of hope for the Phillies: They have seven games left against Atlanta, including a three-game set to end the season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.