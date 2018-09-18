A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:

BOSOX BUBBLY?

The Red Sox can clinch the AL East at Yankee Stadium with a single win during their three-game series — in 2016, Boston locked up the division while playing on the home field of its archrival. Ex-Yankee Nathan Eovaldi pitches against J.A. Happ in a matchup of veterans traded this summer. Rain is in the forecast for the 1:05 p.m. start, with the teams scheduled to begin early ahead of Yom Kippur observances.

The Bosox will see how star outfielder Mookie Betts is feeling. He exited their last game after hurting his side making a throw home. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge moved closer to returning from a broken wrist when had 11 at-bats in a simulated game Monday.

DODGEBALL

The showdown for the NL West continues when Kyle Freeland (15-7, 2.96 ERA) starts for Colorado against Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw (8-5, 2.51) at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw beat the Rockies at Coors Field on Sept. 7; the next day, Freeland downed the Dodgers.

THE BIG 2-0

Rays ace Blake Snell tries for his major league-leading 20th win when he starts at Texas. The 25-year-old Snell (19-5, 2.03 ERA) has won his last seven outings and 11 of his past 12 decisions. David Price is the only Tampa Bay pitcher to post a 20-win season, going 20-5 in 2012.

CHECK HIM

Tigers righty Michael Fulmer will seek a second opinion after an MRI showed possible damage to his meniscus. He was pulled after just five pitches Saturday when he tweaked his right knee trying to grab a bunt. The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year is 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA this season. He's had health issues over the past couple years.