A look at what's happening around the majors today:
YOU AGAIN
Houston's Charlie Morton and Cleveland's Mike Clevinger get a rematch of their most recent outing when the Astros and Indians begin a series at Progressive Field. Morton (6-0, 1.94 ERA) pitched Houston to a 4-1 victory last Friday, striking out eight over seven innings. Clevinger (3-1, 2.87) got his first loss of the season after allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings. The past two AL champions are in very different places, with Cleveland hovering near .500 while Houston is off to the second-best start in franchise history at 32-18 — trailing only last year's 34-16 opening.
ROCKY ROAD
Minus injured sluggers Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier, the Mets begin a stretch of eight road games in seven days against two teams currently in first place: Milwaukee and Atlanta. Left-hander Steven Matz (1-3, 4.42 ERA) opens the trip at NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Right-hander Zach Davies (2-3, 4.24), who lost to Matz 6-5 on April 13 at Citi Field, comes off the disabled list to start for the Brewers after being sidelined since May 3 with right rotator cuff inflammation.
MAY IT GET BETTER
Rick Porcello tries to recapture his April form when Boston concludes a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Porcello (6-1, 3.39) went 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA in six April starts, but he's 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four outings since. The 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner faces hard-throwing left-hander Blake Snell (5-3, 3.07) at Tropicana Field.
DAVIS TO DL
Oakland will have to power on without slugger Khris Davis after the outfielder hit the DL on Wednesday with a Grade 1 strain in his right groin. Davis has topped 40 homers the past two seasons and has a team-leading 13 this year. He was hurt Sunday in Toronto running out a grounder.
