– The lead FBI agent on Jacob Wetterling's kidnapping stood in the rain outside the Stearns County Sheriff's Office Thursday fending off claims that his investigation squandered multiple opportunities to solve the haunting crime within months, if not days after it occurred.

"If you want to hear me say we failed because we didn't find Jacob alive, we failed," an exasperated Al Garber said at one point as reporters pressed him over and over about the investigation that stretched over three decades until Danny Heinrich confessed in the summer of 2016.

Garber spoke to reporters after listening to a long critique from Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson that was a prelude to the release of thousands of pages of previously unseen investigative documents involving the highest-profile Minnesota crime mystery in decades. Using a power-point presentation projected on two screens behind him, Gudmundson delineated failures he saw in an investigation that quickly "went off the rails" under the direction of the FBI.

As soon as he finished, Garber stood and headed to the lectern. As soon as he began defending his work, Gudmundson cut him off and told him to "take it outside."

Garber quietly headed for the door with a stream of reporters, cameras and microphones following him up the stairs and onto the sidewalk.

"I want the picture to be clear," Garber said. "We're not dopes. We're not stupid. We didn't do everything right but we didn't do this."

Jerry Wetterling, center, said, “I’m just here to listen,” at the news conference, next to Al Garber.

Garber, now 76, patiently answered question after question about his handling of the investigation. He seemed more hurt and confused than angered by Gudmundson's critique of his work. The two men, both active in Minnesota law enforcement for decades, said they've known each other for years.

"I'm not going to question Don's motives," Garber said. "I'm just shocked and I'm sad."

He disputed Gudmundson's assertion that law enforcement didn't communicate across agencies and jurisdictions, failing to share key components and tips that came within the first 48 hours of Jacob's disappearance. Gudmundson said FBI agents started outward — interviewing suspects in California and Vermont — before focusing on Stearns County. The order should have been reversed, the sheriff said.

"Don wasn't there," Garber said. "He didn't see the day-to-day operation. He didn't see how many investigators were working on this case."

The former agent, who arrived at the news conference and left with Jacob's father, Jerry Wetterling, said everyone worked together to find Jacob. As to the sheriff's assertion that the investigation disregarded Heinrich early on, Garber said, "That's ridiculous."

The sheriff noted that shoe prints and tire tracks at the site of Jacob's abduction matched Heinrich's shoes and tires, but investigators didn't focus on the link. Garber said the shoe prints and the tire tracks were consistent. "Do you know what that means in a court of law? That means nothing," he said.

Gudmundson also said that Heinrich acted suspicious when he was under surveillance, turning off his car lights and eluding investigators. The sheriff took that as an indication of guilt. Garber responded that investigators conducted 24/7 surveillance of Heinrich for two weeks. "He says that an innocent man doesn't act suspicious when he's under surveillance, baloney," Garber said.

The sheriff, who has worked in law enforcement for decades and has held his current post since 2017, wasn't part of the Wetterling investigation. He called the 1990 arrest and interview of Heinrich the "fatal flaw" in the probe. Young FBI agents, rather than experienced state homicide investigators, lead the interrogation after arresting Heinrich in a bar, Gudmundson said.

Garber countered that "a lot of people had input" into the staging of that interview. As for the notion it was done by inexperienced investigators, Garber said, "that hurts." Investigators were looking for a confession but didn't get one.

As to why Heinrich was released from custody the next day, Garber said Heinrich had asked for an attorney. The county attorney reviewed the case and said, "We've got no evidence. We've got to let him go."